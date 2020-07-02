Doom Patrol and Harley Quinn star Alan Tudyk had something to say about the accusations of unprofessionalism on the set of Justice League lodged against Joss Whedon by Cyborg actor Ray Fisher.

Tudyk, who’s known Whedon for close to twenty years and worked with him on Firefly and Dollhouse, took to Twitter and said he “can’t imagine” the director being abusive or unprofessional.

Tudyk tweeted, “Wasn’t there, but I have known Joss for 17 years, I honestly can’t even imagine it and I have a pretty good imagination.”

Related: Justice League Actor Ray Fisher Accuses Joss Whedon Of Abuse

The fuse of the maelstrom was lit by Ray Fisher earlier this week when he publicly retracted positive remarks he made about Whedon at San Diego Comic-Con

Fisher’s accusations of “gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable” treatment followed.

He added fuel to the rumor Geoff Johns was responsible for hiring Whedon and meddling with Zack Snyder’s vision, saying Whedon was enabled by Johns.

We haven’t gotten specific details yet from either side, as Grace Randolph noted on Twitter. Whedon hasn’t commented but Randolph was quick to point out an example of Whedon being difficult and taking liberties.

She shared a still of Flash on top of Wonder Woman. Gadot didn’t want to do the scene so a stunt double whose head is turned substituted.

Related: Report: Geoff Johns Was Who Brought In Joss Whedon, Interfering with Zack Snyder’s Justice League

A reply from a photographer claims Whedon locked the stunt double in a room and threatened her career.

Interesting and sordid as that is, it needs some verification. The photographer, Jason Laboy, cautions in his bio his opinions are his own.

Charges of Whedon’s misconduct are nothing new. His ex-wife exposed his alleged multiple affairs and leading a double life while working on Buffy. One affair may have been with Eliza Dushku, star of such Whedon-produced series as Buffy, Angel, and Dollhouse.

People are coming out in support of Fisher’s comments and retraction, including Wonder Woman stand-in Caitlin Burles, portrait photographer and Snyder Cut supporter Clay Enos, and Zack Snyder himself.

Burles commented “same” on Fisher’s Instagram post.

Related: Avengers Director Joss Whedon Calls for the Death Of President Trump

Snyder and Enos liked Fisher’s duplicate post of the same retraction on Vero.

(Visited 658 times, 658 visits today)