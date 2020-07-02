Captain Marvel Actor Brie Larson Threw Boyfriend Out Of House In Order To Beat Super Mario Galaxy

Captain Marvel actor Brie Larson claims she threw a former boyfriend out of her house in order to play the last stage of Super Mario Galaxy.

Larson’s comments come in her first ever YouTube video uploaded to her brand new YouTube channel that she says will be dedicated to “anti-racist rhetoric” and “inclusive content.”

At around the 10:55 minute mark in her video YouTuber Swoozie aka Adande Thorne asks Larson what video game got her into gaming.

She responds, “I had the original Nintendo and it was the first Super Mario and there was a Little Mermaid game and the volleyball.”

Swoozie then suggests that Larson user her YouTube channel to reveal any past embarrassing dates or boyfriends who didn’t like her gaming.

That’s when Larson revealed she kicked her first boyfriend out of her house in order to play Super Mario Galaxy.

She explains, “I threw my first boyfriend out of my house because I was trying to beat the final level in Super Mario Galaxy.”

Larson added, “He said I was taking it too seriously. So I threw him out of my house.”

Throwing her first boyfriend out of her house wasn’t all she revealed in the video. Larson also detailed that she had auditioned for Star Wars.

However, she didn’t provide any details on the specifics or whether it was a past Star Wars project or an upcoming one.

Star Wars does have a number of live-action projects in the works including a female-centric series from Leslye Headland as well as a film that will be directed by Thor: Ragnarok direct Taika Waititi.

There’s also supposed to be a Star Wars film produced by Kevin Feige, it’s unclear if Feige will be producing Waititi’s film or if it will be a separate film.

They are also working on future seasons of The Mandalorian, an Obi-Wan Kenobi series, and a Rogue One spin off featuring Cassian Andor and K2-SO.

What do you make of Larson claiming she kicked her first boyfriend out of her house in order to beat Super Mario Galaxy?

