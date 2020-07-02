Captain Marvel Actor Brie Larson Claims She Auditioned For Star Wars

Captain Marvel actor Brie Larson claims she auditioned for a Star Wars project.

Larson made the claim in her first ever YouTube video that she launched on Thursday, July 2nd.

Around the 9:25 mark, Larson is chatting with YouTuber Swoozie aka Adande Thorne.

Thorne tells Larson, “I auditioned for Solo.”

Larson responds, “I auditioned for Star Wars too.”

Thorne then asks, “How’d that go?”

Larson replies with a laugh before Thorne states, “We want to know about that. We want to hear those stories.”

She then claims she also auditioned for The Hunger Games. She states, “This is a very good idea because I auditioned for Hunger Games. I auditioned for Terminator reboot.”

She continued, “I was actually thinking about the Terminator reboot today because I got a flat tire and I was like, “Ah the last time I got a flat tire was when I was driving into my audition for Terminator. Got a flat tire at the audition and then didn’t get the job.”

In February 2019 while promoting Captain Marvel, Larson talked about wanting to be a Jedi with Samuel L. Jackson.

After Jackson recounted how playing Mace Windu made him more famous than ever, Larson stated, “It’s so cool. I wish I was a Jedi.”

She would later go on to detail that she held on to Jackson’s lightsaber. She explained, “I got to hold his lightsaber! He brought it to me on set on May the 4th, and I cried. It was so cool. I wanna be a Jedi.”

A rumor back in September 2019 indicated that Larson was being eyed for the lead role in the now cancelled Star Wars trilogy from Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and Dan Weiss.

Larson played up those rumors and teased she wanted to be involved in Star Wars just days later.

She posted to Twitter a photo of her dressed as a Jedi leaning on C-3PO.

Larson wrote, “Did someone say Star Wars?!”

Did someone say Star Wars?! pic.twitter.com/e6vVm5wW2p — Brie Larson (@brielarson) September 27, 2019

In October she would continue to show off her interest in Star Wars sharing a photo to her Instagram wielding a purple lightsaber at ACE Comic Con.

Do you think Larson was rejected from a Star Wars role or will there be an announcement that she’s in an upcoming Star Wars project?

