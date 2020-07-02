CBS All Access Announces Premiere Date for Star Trek: Lower Decks, Shows Off The U.S.S. Cerritos

CBS All Access announced the premiere date for their upcoming Star Trek: Lower Decks animated series from Rick and Morty writer Mike McMahan.

They made the announcement on Twitter writing, “Rarely going where no one has gone before stream Star Trek: Lower Decks August 6 only on CBS All Access.

Along with the announcement of the premiere date they included a video introducing potential viewers to the cast of characters for Lower Decks, which includes Ensign Mariner, Ensign Boimler, Ensign Tendi, and Ensign Rutherford.

Take a look.

Rarely Going Where No One Has Gone Before

Stream #StarTrekLowerDecks August 6, only on @CBSAllAccess. https://t.co/frDd6pkIgM pic.twitter.com/zGEL09KwQy — Star Trek on CBS All Access (@startrekcbs) July 1, 2020

McMahan would echo the announcement and instruct fans to watch every single Star Trek episode ever made in order to prepare for the series.

STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS premieres Thursday, Aug 6th on @CBSAllAccess. Wow, that’s very soon! Here’s a list of @startrek episodes you should watch to prepare: All of them. — Mike McMahan (@MikeMcMahanTM) July 1, 2020

Titmouse Animation would provide further details on the show detailing that new episodes will air every Thursday following the premiere on August 6th.

They also detailed that the show “focuses on the support crew of one of Starfleet’s least important ships, the U.S.S. Cerritos.”

.@MikeMcMahanTM‘s 1/2 hour comedy #STARTREKLOWERDECKS premieres 8/6 on @CBSAllAccess, with new eps every Thursday! The 10 episode season focuses on the support crew on one of Starfleet’s least important ships, the U.S.S. Cerritos. We’re psyched to be a part of this!!@StarTrekCBS pic.twitter.com/218QiAKWmF — Titmouse Animation (@TitmouseInc) July 1, 2020

Here’s a look at the U.S.S. Cerritos.

Star Trek’s official website also revealed the cast voicing the crew of the U.S.S. Cerritos.

Tawny Newsome voices Ensign Mariner.

Amazon’s The Boys actor Jack Quaid voices Ensign Boimler.

Noël Wells voices Ensign Tendi.

Ensign Rutherford is voiced by Eugene Cordero.

Fred Tatasciore voices Lieutenant Shaxs, Dawnn Lewis voices Captain Freeman, Jerry O’Connell voices Commander Ransom, and Gillian Vigman voices Dr. T’ana.

YouTuber MechaRandom42 reacted to the news with optimism.

She stated, “Now, when you guys sent me to Star Trek Las Vegas last year, this panel for the Star Trek: Lower Decks was the only one that made me think, ‘Oh you have some people who actually give a crap about Star Trek working on Star Trek.”

“This one has the least Kurtzman and Goldsman interference of any of the Star Trek series and this one might actually be our last, best hope for a Star Trek series,” she adds.

Are you looking forward to Star Trek: Lower Decks?

