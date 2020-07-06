Artist Dan Mora Mashes Up Spider-Man With The Power Rangers, Creates Spider Rangers

Artist Dan Mora, who has been doing cover art for BOOM! Studios Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers ongoing series as well as the recent Power Rangers and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles series, recently debuted his newest creation the Spider Rangers.

You can see his upcoming Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers #50 cover below.



Mora is no stranger to mashing up the Power Rangers with other fictional characters.

Back in March, he shared his Mega Turtle Zord design as part of the Power Rangers Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles crossover.

Now, he’s shared a quick Spider Ranger sketch on Instagram.

Mora wrote, “Quick spider ranger sketch just for fun.”

In the comments, Mora was asked if he had any more of these. He replied, “No but I can do more.”

And he would subsequently show off two more designs mashing up both Spider-Gwen and Miles Morales’ with the Power Rangers.

Mora wrote on Instagram, “More spider rangers” and then asked, “do you want me to do more of this?”

And he would provide another one.

This one mashes up Takuya Yamashiro’s Leopardon mech unit from the Supaidāman TV series with a Power Rangers’ zord.

What do you make of these Spider-Man and Power Rangers mash ups? Are there any types of Spider-Man characters you would want to see mashed up with the Power Rangers? Would you want to see a Spider-Man and Power Rangers crossover series?

