Rumor: Keanu Reeves to Return to Constantine for Reboot with J.J. Abrams

Rumor: Keanu Reeves to Return to Constantine for Reboot with J.J. Abrams

Keanu Reeves is revisiting every other character from his past. Why not one more? The star of The Matrix and Bill & Ted movies could be setting up a comeback as John Constantine.

Charles Murphy of Murphy’s Multiverse reports (via DCEU Direct) Warner Bros. might be courting Reeves for a new Constantine film or series produced by JJ Abrams for HBO Max.

Related: New Justice League Dark Rumor Reveals Two Characters For Abrams’ HBO Max Series

According to Murphy, Abrams may plan to do standalone shots for each member of Justice League Dark before finally bringing them together in his ongoing team-up series – similar to how Marvel structured the MCU.

Observer writer and film critic Brandon Katz commented on the upside of Reeves returning to screens in his unique LA-based iteration of the usually Cockney sorcerer.

Katz tweeted, “Have heard some whispers about this. If Keanu Reeves returns, that’ll give him yet another iconic character to extend his mainstream popularity.”

He added, “Every decade, this dude rolls out another buzzy title to reignite the public’s love. What a movie star.”

Related: Fatman Beyond Co-host Marc Bernardin Wants Lucifer and Constantine to Crossover in a TV Miniseries

This latest Keanu and Abrams rumor follows rampant reports of interest in bringing Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck back for their respective Batmen.

It also follows talk of a solo movie starring fellow magical being and JLD member Zatanna in development.

And don’t forget Ryan Reynolds’ Green Lantern. As we reported, he might fill a spot in Zack Snyder’s Justice League teased for the theatrical version in 2017.

Matt Ryan is the reigning and defending Constantine on DC TV and in animation but everything is about the Multiverse at this point. There’s room for both.

Related: John Wick Director Chad Stahelski Gives Update on the Highlander Reboot

The Batman writer Mattson Tomlin and Doctor Strange director Scott Derrickson each showed interest in rebooting Constantine for Warner themselves.

Tomlin went so far as to tweet what a fan of the character he is and that he had comics to buy, perhaps as research for a script.

“I need to buy some comic books.” pic.twitter.com/e09eE6foyX — mattson tomlin (@mattsontomlin) December 13, 2019

Keanu Reeves played John Constantine 15 years ago in a standalone movie that became a cult classic. He reflected on the prospect of playing the cranky wizard again in a Variety interview.

“I’ve always wanted to play John Constantine again,” he said. “I just love that world, too, and I love that character. I just had a blast playing a character and [playing] in that world.”

Reeves is busy filming the fourth Matrix film, also from WB, and John Wick 4.

(Visited 327 times, 327 visits today)