New Rumor Provides Details On A Magik Disney Plus Show, The Villain Possibly Revealed

New Rumor Provides Details On A Magik Disney Plus Show, The Villain Possibly Revealed

A new rumor provides details on a possible Disney Plus show featuring the New Mutants and X-Men character Magik.

This rumor comes from Mikey Sutton and piggybacks off a previous rumor Sutton shared with Lords of the Longbox host Tim Vo.

Back on July 4th, Vo detailed that Marvel Studios was looking to adapt Magik for a live-action Disney Plus series.

Related: The New Mutants Magik: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

He noted that this Magik series could act as a gateway to a number of X-Men projects that might not be suited for theatrical blockblusters.

Vo noted that the series would target a millennial audience and Magik ticked all the golden demographic buttons that Disney Plus is looking to attract.

This Magik series would be part of Marvel Studios’ expansion into the ever-popular mutants and X-Men. Sutton explains to Bounding Into Comics the series would act in a similar fashion to the upcoming WandaVision, Hawkeye, and Loki series for The Avengers.

Related: The X-Men’s Complex History with Magic

The only difference is that instead of the Avengers, it would be for the X-Men and could tie in with other rumored series like Gambit, Excalibur, and S.W.O.R.D. that will have mutant and X-Men connections.

Sutton specifically tells us that “Magik opens the world of the occult in the X-Men franchise.”

He does note that this new series won’t be connected to Josh Boone and Fox’s delayed New Mutants film.

Related: The New Mutants Director Josh Boone and Star Maisie Williams Confirm Same-Sex Relationship In Upcoming Movie

Sutton explains, “I’d like to point out that Magik in the MCU is not being planned to tie in with her role in Fox’s yet unreleased New Mutants movie.”

He adds, “Kevin Feige will pursue his own path; if he’s going to carry the freak flag, it will be his own.”

As for what the Magik series might look like, Sutton tells us that Magik’s brother Colossus will appear on the show with Belasco as the main villain.

Related: The 10 Most Monstrous X-Men Transformations

Sutton tell us, “I am told that Colossus will most likely appear on the mini-series or show with Belasco as the main villain.”

He then details that they are looking at adapting the 1983 Magik series written by Chris Claremont and John Buscema.

“Among the comics they are looking at is 1983’s Magik (Storm and Illyana); whether it will be adapted or it’s simply providing inspiration remains to be seen,” Sutton states.

He does note that this project is still years off so fans will have to be patient for “Marvel Studios to weave their Magik.”

Related: Sentinels: Everything You Need to Know About the X-Men Villains

For those unfamiliar with Claremont and John Buscema’s 1983 Magik run, it was a four issue miniseries that saw Ilyana Rasputin kidnapped by the demon Belasco and taken to the demonic realm of Limbo.

Belasco intends to defile Ilyana as an offering to his masters the Elder or Dark Gods so that they can spread their dominion first to Earth and then to the entire universe. In fact, he performs a ritual that reshapes Ilyana’s soul and turns it into his own image.

Related: Marvel Producer Victoria Alonso Believes The Name X-Men Is “Outdated”

Belsaco then sets out to corrupt all of Ilyana’s soul in order for his plan involving the Dark Gods to take place. However, he is confronted by a number of alternate dimension X-Men including Storm and Kiddy Pryde who attempt to stop him.

The series concludes with a climactic battle between Ilyana and Belasco as the fight over her soul.

Not only does Sutton indicate that Marvel Studios is looking at Claremont’s 1983 Magik series, but he also notes that they are looking at Claremont’s extensive X-Men run in the 80s and 90s for their live-action X-Men and mutant stories.

He states, “In the ’80s and ’90s, X-Men comic books dominated the marketplace; in terms of sales and popularity relative to their competitors, they were like Michael Jordan’s Chicago Bulls: pure dominance.”

Related: 10 Most Heartbreaking Deaths of the X-Men

Sutton continued, “And with that massive commercial success was an output of product that introduced countless heroes and villains, many originating from writer Chris Claremont and his array of top-drawer illustrators.”

He then added, “Marvel Studios wants to use them to explore various themes and storytelling styles.”

What do you make of this rumor? Are you interested in seeing a Magik live-action series? Would you be interested in seeing an adaptation of Claremont and Busceman’s 1983 story?

(Visited 251 times, 81 visits today)