New Rumor Details Vin Diesel Will Take On A Live-Action Character In The Marvel Cinematic Universe

A new rumor details that Marvel Studios is looking to relaunch the Inhumans with Vin Diesel playing Black Bolt. Diesel currently voices Groot in the Guardians of the Galaxy and Avengers films.

This rumors comes from scooper Mikey Sutton as part of his July 4th Scoop Jam via YouTube channel SuperheroBuzz.

SuperheroBuzz details that Sutton tells them, “The man who could be heard, but not seen might become the man who can be seen, but not heard.”

They continue, “Several years ago before the Inhumans were sent to ABC TV it was being developed for a theatrical film. Lost in the explosion was the potential of a MCU star landing another role in which he was very adamant about publicly.”

“And according to our intel the Inhumans will now be rebooted for the silver screen under the visionary eye of Kevin Feige along with Vin Diesel once again being eyed to play Black Bolt.” SuperheroBuzz adds.

SuperheroBuzz does note that negotiations have not begun yet, “However, no negotiations have begun just yet.”

They conclude, “But inside sources tell Sutton that he will officially play Black Bolt unless there are scheduling conflicts that prevent him.”

As SuperheroBuzz notes, Marvel Studios had originally announced an Inhumans film in 2014. In fact, they had been developing a film adaptation as far back as 2011. However, the film would eventually be removed from Marvel Studios and Disney’s release calendar in April 2016.

In November 2016, Kevin Feige did indicate that there was still interest in an Inhumans film.

He told SlashFilm, “I think Inhumans will happen for sure. I don’t know when. I think it’s happening on television. And I think as we get into Phase 4 as I’ve always said, it could happen as a movie. I think it would be super cool.”

A television show starring Anson Mount as Black Bolt and Iwan Rheon as Maximus would air on ABC in 2017. The series was met with critical contempt and low viewership. It was canceled after its first season. However, the series is streaming all episodes on Disney Plus.

While the show was technically set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it’s unclear how closely connected it will be moving forward. It’s possible it and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. could take place in an alternate timeline or reality or even universe.

This latest rumor regarding Black Bolt, Vin Diesel, and the Inhumans follows a previous rumor by Thomas Polito at Geeks World Wide back in October 2019.

That rumor detailed that Marvel Studios was casting Black Bolt and Maximus with Vin Diesel eyed to play Black Bolt and Aaron Taylor Johnson, who previously played Quicksilver in Avengers: Age of Ultron, being eyed for Maximus.

Not only did Polito indicate they were looking at casting Black Bolt and Maximus, but he indicated they more than likely would appear in the upcoming Ms. Marvel series on Disney Plus.

What’s interesting about this rumor is that there is some credence to it because of the Ms. Marvel Disney Plus series. The show was their big headliner going into the D23 convention.

There is a certain quality Marvel Studios is striving for in their Disney Plus shows. Rebooting the Inhumans to measure up to that standard is probably something Marvel execs have been considering for a while.

Ms. Marvel The Inhuman

There hasn’t been a lot of official news regarding Ms. Marvel outside the initial announcement at D23.

However, there have been rumblings outside of official channels.

An alleged casting call popped up on Reddit in January for the series indicating they were looking for a Pakistani teenage girl and boy.

Before that an alleged audition tape began circulating in November 2019 of a girl reading a script as Kamala Khan.

This alleged audition tape details that she’s exposed to Terrigen mists, a substance responsible for giving the Inhumans their abilities and occasionally mutating their physical characteristics.

It grants Ms. Marvel stretching abilities like those of Mr. Fantastic/Reed Richards. And she takes on the moniker of Ms. Marvel, after the superhero she admired, Captain Marvel.

What do you make of this Vin Diesel rumor and his possible turn at Black Bolt? Sound off in the comments below or let’s talk about it on social media!

