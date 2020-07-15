Rumor: James Bond’s No Time To Die Film Will Undergo Reshoots To Alter Major Plot Point

Rumor: James Bond’s No Time To Die Film Will Undergo Reshoots To Alter Major Plot Point

A recent rumor details that the delayed James Bond film, No Time To Die, will undergo reshoots in order to alter a major plot point.

The rumor comes from YouTube channel Midnight’s Edge and details that a plot point rumored by the Daily Mail back in June would be altered.

The Daily Mail detailed a number of rumors in a lengthy article on No Time To Die back in June. The main thrust of their story was that Bond would be the father to a 5-year-old girl with Madeleiene Swann played by Lea Seydoux being the mother.

Related: Rumor: James Bond To Have Daughter In ‘No Time To Die’

However, they also indicated that one of the major plot points of the film would be “Bond saving the world from a biological pandemic.”

The Daily Mail’s source explained, “It’s not quite Covid-19, but it’s similar.” The source added, “It’s very timely.”

Well, according to Midnight’s Edge and their source, who claims to be in communication with someone at Danjaq, the holding company responsible for James Bond copyrights and trademarks, that plot point is the source for the reshoots.

Midnight’s Edge explains, “Approval for two reshoots has been given the go ahead for next week. These moves are to change plot beats that tested poorly with audiences. Those plot beats in question were pertaining to a global viral outbreak. Something that was believed to hit a little too close to home with the current pandemic that the world still finds itself in the grips of.”

This new rumor about reshoots in order to change a major plot point in the film also comes in the wake of a recent report from The Sun indicating that producers for No Time To Die are considering delaying the film from its November 2020 release date.

Related: James Bond Film ‘No Time To Die’ Release Date Delayed “After Evaluation Of The Global Theatrical Marketplace”

The film was previously delayed in March to November with the official James Bond twitter account citing the reason being “careful consideration and thorough evaluation of the global theatrical marketplace.”

The Sun claims the discussions about delaying the film again are due to Covd-19 concerns.

Their source states, “There are very secret discussions moving forward about what to do. Bond films are massive money spinners; people forget Daniel’s work on Skyfall and Spectre staved off potential bankruptcy for the MGM company with its profits. This is business. And business decisions have to be made.”

Related: James Bond Star Daniel Craig Admits Donald Trump Will Be A Focus In Upcoming ‘No Time To Die’ Film

The source added, “Simply put having No Time To Die earning less than half a billion at the box office would be deemed a disaster – no matter the circumstances.”

However, director Cary Fukunaga recently spoke with Empire at the beginning of July indicating he didn’t have any plans to alter the film.

Fukunaga stated, “You could just fiddle and tweak and it doesn’t necessarily get better.”

He added, “For all intents and purposes, we had finished the film. I had mentally finished the film. Mentally and emotionally.”

Related: Long Range Box Office Predictions For Daniel Craig’s Last James Bond Film ‘No Time to Die’ Revealed

Back in February Box Office Pro predicted the film would earn $88 million in its opening weekend with a window between $75 million and $100 million.

They went on to state that the film would only earn $269 million in its domestic run at the box office with a window between $200 million and $290 million.

The-Numbers reports the latest Bond film Spectre made $200 million at the domestic box office and $679.4 million internationally for a global gross of $879.5 million.

The Sun believes a decision to push back the film again will be made by the end of July.

No Time To Die stars Daniel Craig as James Bond. He’s joined by Rami Malek, Léa Seydoux, Lashana Lynch, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Christoph Waltz and Ralph Fiennes as “M.”

The film is directed by Cary Fukunaga.

What do you make of these new rumors? Do you think No Time To Die will undergo reshoots? Do you think these rumored reshoots could delay the release of the film under the guise of Covid-19 concerns?

(Visited 88 times, 88 visits today)