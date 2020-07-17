Dwayne Johnson has found the Atom Smasher to fight against his Black Adam in the antihero’s cinematic debut in Charlie’s Angels star Noah Centineo.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, Centineo has joined the cast as the sometimes supervillain serving this time as a new member of the Justice Society of America.

AKA Albert Rothstein and also Nuklon, Atom Smasher has been around since the 80s. Like Marvel’s Hank Pym, he can grow and increase his density as well as his strength along with it.

He’s fought Black Adam and fought alongside him just as he has been a member of the JSA and struck out on his own occasionally.

Johnson’s starring vehicle, directed by Jaume Collet-Serra (Non-Stop), will be Smasher’s first appearance on the big screen but he showed up on the second season of The Flash, played by WWE Superstar Adam “Edge” Copeland.

Black Adam script leaks suggest Atom Smasher is a fresh-faced newbie to the reassembled JSA after a major time jump from before the common era to the modern era.

Described as warm and kind, he plays a love interest to his teammate Maxine Hunkel (Cyclone), granddaughter of the Red Tornado.

Centineo is known for To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before on Netflix and will be back for the next season. He has also been attached to the lead role of He-Man/Prince Adam in the live-action Masters of the Universe reboot.

The film, troubled from the start, lost its Spring 2021 release date and the studio producing it, Sony, pulled He-Man and the Masters from its release slate entirely. It may have stalled again and no longer have the green light or could head straight to Netflix.

Black Adam is faring only a little better. The Shazam! spinoff has the go-ahead after years in development but is as beleaguered as everything else by the coronavirus. Production was circling a summer start when the pandemic pushed it to September.

Regardless of if that changes, Black Adam is dated for December 22, 2021, and has been through the lockdown and fluctuations in the Warner Bros. slate.

Do you think Centineo will make a, well, smashing Atom Smasher? How do you feel about Black Adam in general? Leave a comment to let us know.

