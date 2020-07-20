New Rumor Details How The X-Men’s Beast Will Arrive In The Marvel Cinematic Universe

New Rumor Details How The X-Men’s Beast Will Arrive In The Marvel Cinematic Universe

A new rumor details where Marvel Studios might introduce the X-Men member known as Beast into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Not only does the rumor reveal where Beast might be introduced, but it continues to fuel speculation that the X-Men and mutants at-large might be introduced into the Marvel Cinematic piecemeal.

This latest rumor comes from Mikey Sutton via YouTube channel Everything Always.

Everything Always states, “According to Mikey Sutton’s inside sources, Beast will be appearing on Disney Plus’ upcoming but yet unannounced S.W.O.R.D. TV series. The easter egg of S.H.I.E.L.D’s transformation into S.W.O.R.D. is already being hinted at in this seasons’ Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., where the new code word to a spy speakeasy, is swordfish.

He continues, “For the moment, S.W.O.R.D., or Agents of S.W.O.R.D, they haven’t decided the title yet, is looking to be where the Beast, in all his furry glory, will make his furry debut. And it will be a regular hotspot for other mutants and cosmic heroes that Marvel Studios looks to introduce and test to the general public.”

“Apparently Marvel studios will be jumping directly to the variety that we’re used to in film, and according to Mikey Sutton they are looking for some of the weirder mutants to be involved going forward,” Everything Always concludes.

Agents of S.W.O.R.D? Beast Part of the Team?

In the comics, Hank McCoy is part of the original lineup of X-Men, with Jean Grey, Cyclops, Angel and Iceman.

He doesn’t have the iconic blue fur featured in the bulk of his comic books specifically in undergoing a radical change by Gerry Conway in Amazing Adventures #11. The appearance change was to bank on the success of Werewolf by Night the previous year by Steve Englehart.

It is at this time, away from the X-Men that he develops into his own character and makes his way back to the X-Men.





As for Beast’s connection to S.W.O.R.D., one does exist in the comics. Beast dated Agent Abigail Brand, a member of S.W.O.R.D.

He joins her in space while the co-commander of the station, Henry Gyrich started rounding up aliens on earth in an attempt to avoid another secret invasion attempt.

His time in space was short-lived, and he returns to the X-men for a short time to deal with Cyclops, before moving on with the Avengers and siding with the team of heroes against the mutants in AvX.

It’s pure speculation at this point, but if the rumor is true, we might see Beast start off as part of S.W.O.R.D and the Avengers.

The Everything Always channel also talked about utilizing CGI to bring Hank McCoy/The Beast to life on screen. However, Kelsey Grammer’s appearance in X3 as Beast was lauded at the time. And the makeup effects for his character weren’t an issue for critics of the film.

Peacemeal the Mutants into the MCU

This rumor follows a number of other rumors about other characters recently acquired by the Marvel and Disney after the acquisition of 20th Century Fox showing up in the Marvel Cinematic Universe not as part of the X-Men or a mutant team, but as an individual character.

Related: Rumor: The Falcon And The Winter Soldier To Introduce Omega Red

Back in February, a rumor indicated that Arkady Rossovich a.k.a. Omega Red would be introduced in the upcoming The Falcon and The Winter Soldier series for Disney Plus.

More recently, another rumor from Mikey Sutton detailed that the X-Men member Dazzler could show up in an A-Force team-up film alongside She-Hulk and Captain Marvel.

Related: Rumor: She-Hulk and Ms. Marvel Disney Plus Shows Will Lead To An A-Force Team-Up Film With A Mutant Twist

There’s also rumors of Wolverine battling with the Immortal Hulk, while Alpha Flight attempts to reign in Weapon X in a feature film.

Still, there’s even more rumors of minor characters like Spiral and Whiz Kid showing up in Shang-Chi: The Legend of the Ten Rings.

If these rumors are true, it mimics how Marvel Studios introduced Spider-Man and Black Panther. They gave them smaller, but significant roles in Captain America: Civil War and then spun them off into their own solo films.

It’s possible they might do the same with some of these mutant characters, but it could be for an X-Men team-up film rather than solo mutant films.



What do you make of this rumor about Beast getting an introduction into the MCU in this way? Sound off in the comments below or let’s talk about it on social media!

(Visited 142 times, 142 visits today)