Diamond Select Toys Shows Off First Look At Johnny Depp’s Jack Sparrow Action Figure From Pirates of the Caribbean

Diamond Select Toys revealed a first look at a new Pirates of the Caribbean action figure featuring Johnny Depp’s Jack Sparrow.

The first look came as [email protected] really kicks into gear today.

Diamond Select Toys shared the first look on their Twitter writing, “New first look from [email protected] Diamond Select Toys’ Pirates of the Caribbean action figure makes his triumphant.”

They then detailed that Pre-orders for the Jack Sparrow action figure will begin on Friday.

Here’s a better look.

This Jack Sparrow Deluxe Action figure is a 7-inches tall and based on his appearance in the original Pirates of the Caribbean movie.

The figure comes with a removable hat as well as his sword and pistol.

The figure costs $24.99.

This Pirates of the Caribbean action figure isn’t the only action figure they’ve shown off at [email protected]

Yesterday they revealed a first look at The Crow action figure and also indicated that pre-orders would open on Friday with shipments beginning in early 2021.

#ComicConAtHome First Look: DST’s #TheCrow action figure! Pre-orders open Friday for shipment in early 2021! pic.twitter.com/JHhyEC8izK — Diamond Select Toys (@CollectDST) July 22, 2020

Here’s a better look.

At their digital booth, Diamond Select Toys describes The Crow action figure, “This 7-inch scale deluxe action figure of the Crow is based on his trench coat-wearing appearance in the 1994 movie and features 16 points of articulation.deluxe action figure of the Crow is based on his trench coat-wearing appearance in the 1994 movie and features 16 points of articulation.”

The figure comes with a number of accessories including gravestone, guitar, sword, crow and interchangeable hands.

The action figure is designed by Yuri Timing and sculpted by Chris Dahlberg.

The figure costs $24.99.

Diamond Select Toys also has a number of other collectibles available at [email protected]

They have a Marvel Zombie Deadpool 1/6 Scale Resin Bust priced at $99.99.

Keeping with Marvel they have a Marvel Select Rampaging Hulk Concept Art priced at $29.99.

They also have a Marvel Animated Style Elektra White Outfit Statue that is limited to 250 pieces. The statue stands 5 inches tall.

They also have a number of Star Wars products. First up is there Star Wars Concept Boba Fett 1/6 Scale Mini-Bust. it is priced at $120.00 and is limited to 500 pieces.

Keeping with Star Wars they also have Tessek and Mandalorian Armorer 1/6 Scale Mini-Busts

Staying with The Mandalorian, they also have The Child in Chair 1/2 Scale Statue priced at $225.00.

They also have a A New Hope Darth Vader 1/2 Scale Bust priced at $200.

Other properties include a Vinimates Vinyl Figures. They recently released Buffy the Vampire Slayer Vinimates featuring Vampire Angel and Spike.

There is also a Glow-in-the-Dark Godzilla 1962 figure.

Finally, they’ve got a Nightmare Before Christmas Deluxe Lighted Action Figure Box Set priced at $120 and limited to 3,000 pieces.

What do you make of the Johnny Depp and The Crow action figures? What is your favorite offering from Diamond Select Toys?

