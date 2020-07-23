Diamond Select Toys revealed a first look at a new Pirates of the Caribbean action figure featuring Johnny Depp’s Jack Sparrow.
The first look came as [email protected] really kicks into gear today.
Diamond Select Toys shared the first look on their Twitter writing, “New first look from [email protected] Diamond Select Toys’ Pirates of the Caribbean action figure makes his triumphant.”
They then detailed that Pre-orders for the Jack Sparrow action figure will begin on Friday.
Here’s a better look.
This Jack Sparrow Deluxe Action figure is a 7-inches tall and based on his appearance in the original Pirates of the Caribbean movie.
The figure comes with a removable hat as well as his sword and pistol.
The figure costs $24.99.
This Pirates of the Caribbean action figure isn’t the only action figure they’ve shown off at [email protected]
Yesterday they revealed a first look at The Crow action figure and also indicated that pre-orders would open on Friday with shipments beginning in early 2021.
Here’s a better look.
At their digital booth, Diamond Select Toys describes The Crow action figure, “This 7-inch scale deluxe action figure of the Crow is based on his trench coat-wearing appearance in the 1994 movie and features 16 points of articulation.deluxe action figure of the Crow is based on his trench coat-wearing appearance in the 1994 movie and features 16 points of articulation.”
The figure comes with a number of accessories including gravestone, guitar, sword, crow and interchangeable hands.
The action figure is designed by Yuri Timing and sculpted by Chris Dahlberg.
The figure costs $24.99.
Diamond Select Toys also has a number of other collectibles available at [email protected]
They have a Marvel Zombie Deadpool 1/6 Scale Resin Bust priced at $99.99.
Keeping with Marvel they have a Marvel Select Rampaging Hulk Concept Art priced at $29.99.
They also have a Marvel Animated Style Elektra White Outfit Statue that is limited to 250 pieces. The statue stands 5 inches tall.
They also have a number of Star Wars products. First up is there Star Wars Concept Boba Fett 1/6 Scale Mini-Bust. it is priced at $120.00 and is limited to 500 pieces.
Keeping with Star Wars they also have Tessek and Mandalorian Armorer 1/6 Scale Mini-Busts
Staying with The Mandalorian, they also have The Child in Chair 1/2 Scale Statue priced at $225.00.
They also have a A New Hope Darth Vader 1/2 Scale Bust priced at $200.
Other properties include a Vinimates Vinyl Figures. They recently released Buffy the Vampire Slayer Vinimates featuring Vampire Angel and Spike.
There is also a Glow-in-the-Dark Godzilla 1962 figure.
Finally, they’ve got a Nightmare Before Christmas Deluxe Lighted Action Figure Box Set priced at $120 and limited to 3,000 pieces.
What do you make of the Johnny Depp and The Crow action figures? What is your favorite offering from Diamond Select Toys?