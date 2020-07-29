Dynamite Comics has reportedly issued a new equality and inclusion statement.

The statement comes after the company recently saw them cancel their IndieGoGo campaign for a Vengeance of Vampirella #1 variant cover by Donal DeLay titled “Cecil’s Big Cover.”

The cover featured YouTube personality Cecil sandwiched in between Red Sonja and Vampirella.

Related: Dynamite Comics Announces “Cecil’s Big Cover” Cancelled After Targeted By Social Media Campaign Involving Gail Simone, Mark Russell, Doc Shaner, and More

After advertising, the now-cancelled IndieGoGo campaign, Dynamite faced a social media campaign that involved Gail Simone, Kwanza Osajyefo, Mark Russell, and others.

The campaign saw Osajyefo appearing to lead the charge attempting to shame his fellow peers to apply business pressure to Dynamite Entertainment.

Others like Russell would seemingly respond to Osajyefo’s demands and announce the end of his working relationship with Dynamite.

Gail Simone would initially react saying, “I am not being silent for career reasons. I’m not being silent at all. I’m taking a minute to process something personally very disappointing and sad.”

Following this social media campaign, Dynamite announced the campaign was canceled with a statement from Nick Barrucci.

Barrucci wrote, “In speaking with Cecil, neither one of us realized the cover would be so polarizing. We discussed and are not moving forward with the cover of the campaign.”

Related: Dynamite Comics’ James Bond and Crossover [email protected] Panels Cancelled

Following the cancellation of the campaign, Dynamite would cancel its [email protected] panels that included a crossover announcement as well as a full panel dedicated to James Bond.

The organization would also lose the support of Ethan Van Sciver, who previously collaborated with the company on Vampirella variant covers. Van sciver announced in a live stream, “As of today I can no longer do business with Dynamite.”

Gail Simone Announces She’s No Longer Working With Dynamite Comics

Gail Simone would also announce that she’s no longer working with Dynamite.

Now, Dynamite has reportedly issued an equality and inclusion statement.

As reported by GamesRadar, their statement began, “Dynamite Entertainment is a partner in the fight for equality and inclusion. Our company was founded on these core values more than 15 years ago and they are essential to the creative process – the work of visionary artists and entrepreneurs – that we are passionate about. Intolerance has no place in our company or our industry. ”

The statement concludes, “The impulse behind this brief association was that of helping a friend of many decades and his family, and not how that assistance could potentially affect our valued colleagues, partners, and friends. That association is behind us and this time has strengthened our resolve to continue working with the most diverse talent in creating the best comics possible.”

Dynamite is still running a number of IndieGoGo campaigns including Mindy Wheeler’s Vampirella Variant Cover, Frank Cho’s Red Sonja Limited Edition Cover, Billy Tucci & Maraia Sanapo Bring Back Miss Fury, Dynamite’s Boredom Busters, and Dynamite Premium Cosplay & Comic Collectibles.

They did just wrap up their ‘That Star Wars Girl’ Presents Vampirella campaign.

What do you make of Dynamite’s reported statement?

(Visited 116 times, 116 visits today)