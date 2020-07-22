Dynamite Comics’ upcoming panels at [email protected] including a James Bond feature have been cancelled.

The panel titled “Dynamite’s Two Huge Crossovers Revealed!” was originally scheduled for Saturday, July 25 at 10:00 am PT.

According to Comic-Con’s Saturday Programming page the event was cancelled on Tuesday, July 21 at 7:51 PM PT.

Not only was the Crossover panel cancelled on Saturday, but their James Bond panel on Thursday was also cancelled.

Related: Anna “That Star Wars Girl” And Dynamite Comics Join Forces For New Vampirella Cover!

The James Bond panel was supposed to take place on July 23 from 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM PT.

The panel was cancelled on Tuesday, July 21st at 7:50 PM PT.

Related: Dynamite Comics Announces “Cecil’s Big Cover” Cancelled After Targeted By Social Media Campaign Involving Gail Simone, Mark Russell, Doc Shaner, and More

The cancellation comes after Dynamite Comics announced they were cancelling an IndieGoGo campaign for a Vengeance of Vampirella #1 variant titled “Cecil’s Big Cover.”

Dynamite Comics announced the cancellation on Twitter with a quote from their CEO and Publisher Nick Barrucci. The tweet read, “In speaking with Cecil, neither one of us realized the cover would be so polarizing. We discussed and are not moving forward with the cover or the campaign.”

The cover was canceled after a social media campaign involving Kwanza Osajyefo, Gail Simone, and Mark Russell, and Doc Shaner commented on the IndieGoGo campaign.

Osajyefo appeared to be the primary antagonist who jump-started the campaign against the IndieGoGo project and Dynamite at-large.

He targeted Dynamite after they promoted the IndieGoGo campaign on their Twitter handle.

Related: DC Comics’ Batman Secret Files Writer Cheryl Lynn Eaton Claims Dynamite is “Courting Alt-Right Groups”

Osajyefo wrote, ““I’m only saying this once… EVERYONE in the #comics industry who been knew that Dynamite Entertainment is supporting comicsgate needs to stop with the backchannel, blind-eye, fence-sitting bullshit because of associations with Nick Barrucci or checks from this publisher.”

After a lengthy thread, Gail Simone would eventually weigh in saying, “Here’s the thing. I am not being silent for career reasons. I’m not being silent at all.”

She added, “I’m taking a minute to process something personally very disappointing and sad. If I’m not doing that on your timer, don;t know what to say.”

Mark Russell who had been working on Red Sonja announced he would no longer be working on the project after Red Sonja #24.

Related: After Dynamite Comics Canceled “Cecil’s Big Cover,” Dynamite Entertainment IndieGoGo Campaigns Placed “Under Review”

He wrote, “As I write this, I am finishing work on Red Sonja #24, which concludes my contractual obligations to Dynamite Comics. After which, I will no longer be accepting any further work from Dynamite for as long as they continue any affiliation whatsoever with Comicsgate.”

A number of others would also indicate that they would no longer be working with Dynamite due to the IndieGoGo campaign.

Following the IndieGoGo’s cancellation, Cyberfrog creator Ethan Van Sciver would also announce he would no longer with Dynamite Comics.

Van Sciver also speculated that the cancellation came because Dynamite’s licensed IPs like Red Sonja came under attack.

Related: Ethan Van Sciver Reveals Paint Masters For Cyberfrog and Salamandroid PVC Toys

That theory might have some water behind it as this [email protected] panels were going to feature James Bond and then one that would announce two huge crossovers.

It’s not out of the realm of possibility that those crossovers might have involved some of Dynamite’s licensed properties that also include Vampirella, Bettie Page, James Bond, Miss Fury, The Shadow, Termiantor, Xena, Zorro, Voltron, Flash Gordon, Dejah Thoris, and Green Hornet among others.

What do you make of Dynamite’s [email protected] panel being cancelled? What do you think the reason could be?

(Visited 118 times, 118 visits today)