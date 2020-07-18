Ethan Van Sciver Reveals Paint Masters For Cyberfrog and Salamandroid PVC Toys

Cyberfrog creator Ethan Van Sciver recently revealed paint masters for Cyberfrog and Salamandroid PVC toys.

Van Sciver shared the paint masters to his Facebook page.

He wrote on Facebook, “Cyberfrog and Salamandroid pvc toys are going into production!”

Van Sciver added, “Here are the paint masters, which are the first toys to come from the molds, painted to instruct the factory on the paint steps!”

He then detailed that you can order the toys through his ongoing IndieGoGo campaign for the upcoming Cyberfrog 2: Rekt Planet.

He wrote, “They’re beautiful! You can get a set here, and don’t miss the comic book, CYBERFROG 2: REKT PLANET.”

Take a look at the paint master for Salamandroid.

And here’s the paint master for Cyberfrog.

Van Sciver’s IndieGoGo campaign for Cyberfrog 2: Rekt Planet has already grossed over $1 million from 8,916 backers in just over 2 months. The campaign began on May 15, 2020.

The Cyberfrog and Salamandroid toys can both be ordered with a $35 contribution. They are expected to arrive by May 2021.

The toys can also be purchased individually. The Cyberfrog PVC toy can be acquired via a $10 contribution with the Salamandroid PVC toy available for $25.

Other backer options for the IndieGoGo campaign include the graphic novel with Jae Lee’s cover for $25.

You can also acquire the ash can Salamandroid: Death’s Sting for $25.

There are also chromium variant covers as well.

Still other backer options including original art and having yourself placed in the graphic novel.

As far as the story for Cyberfrog 2: Rekt Planet, Van Sciver details on the IndieGoGo that it takes place in 2018, 20 years after the VYZPZZ invasion. “Cyberfrog has reunited with his friend Heather Swain, who is surviving in the New Jersey Pine Barrens with her ten year old daughter Lily and others.”

Van Sciver then details that the survivors live by four rules:

1. STAY IN THE TREES: The Vyzpzz have demonstrated that they have trouble maneuvering in the forest. 2. STAY NEAR THE SMOKE: Survivors keep bonfires going constantly. The Vyzpzz are repelled by smoke and fire. 3. STAY CALM: The Vyzpzz are intoxicated by panic and fear. 4. ALWAYS WEAR RED: The Vyzpzz can’t see the color red. Wearing red cloaks makes you invisible to them.

They’ve followed these rules and been able to stay hidden and have survived for years. But with the return of Cyberfog that’s about to change because he brings trouble. “Big trouble,” Van Sciver states.

What do you make of the Cyberfrog and Salamandroid PVC toys? Do you plan on backing Van Sciver’s Cyberfrog 2: Rekt Planet to grab them?

