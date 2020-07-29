Rumor: Disney Discussing New Star Wars Film Starring Luke Skywalker Set After The Return Of The Jedi

A new rumor details that Disney is discussing a Luke Skywalker solo film that will take place 10 years after Return of the Jedi and take place during the timeline of The Mandalorian.

This new rumor comes from YouTuber Overlord Doomcock as he laid out thre plans that Disney are discussing to “erase the sequel trilogy and determine the future of Star Wars.”

He explains, “I’m told that everything is on the table as far as Star Wars is concerned and specifically I’ve been given three scenarios that are being debated to erase the sequel trilogy and to determine the future of Star Wars. One good. One bad. And one that is lawful good/neutral in D&D terms.”

Doomcock then went in to detail about each of these three plans.

The Long Goodbye

He began with the first one which he calls “The Long Goodbye.”

“The first scenario is a kind of soft reboot of the sequel trilogy and is by far the worst option on the table. In this scenario they use the Veil of the Force to go back in time and warn Luke not to try and kill Ben Solo,” Doomcock explains.

“Ben still turns to the Dark Side of the Force, but Luke’s hands are clean kind of. I mean if they do this, it still stains Luke because even in this revised scenario Luke is still considering killing his nephew, Leia’s son. If Luke has to be warned against killing Ben he was still thinking about,” he elaborates.

He continues, “So really, what changes? Luke is still fundamentally someone who was so morally compromised he thought about killing his nephew.”

Doomcock then adds, “I’m told that in this scenario The Force Awakens stays mostly the same with just a few tweaks here and there. The Last Jedi gets massively redone as Luke is dissuaded from attacking Ben. Ben Solo still becomes Kylo Ren, which kind of proves that Luke was kind of right to try and kill Ben and vindicates Ruin Johnson’s version of things.”

“And Luke trains Rey in the ways of the Force as he should have done in The Last Jedi. In the end Princess Leia dies, but Luke Skywalker lives,” he details.

He concludes the first plan saying, “And then finally, the Lucas cut would replace the Abrams cut of Rise of Skywalker although it would have to be altered to reflect Luke surviving the revised The Last Jedi.”

The Big Red Eraser

The second plan, Doomcock calls “The Big Red Eraser.”

He explains, “This is the best scenario. The one that Doomcock reported on a month ago and the only I believe that can save Star Wars; erasing the sequel trilogy entirely.”

Doomcock continues, “In this scenario, they use the Veil of the Force to kill Palpatine when he enters the Veil at the end of the Return of the Jedi. Thereby erasing everything that comes after that. The Disney trilogy becomes an alternate timeline and is never referenced again.”

He adds, “In addition to this, I’m told they are contemplating a new Luke Skywalker move set 10 years after The Return of the Jedi. Set in The Mandalorian timeline.”

Doomcock then speculates about this film saying, “I think a reason they’re considering doing this instead of doing a Luke Skywalker set around the time of The Force Awakens is this. Part of the second scenario involves filming George Lucas’ trilogy as a replacement for the sequel trilogy, which lines up with my reporting of the rumored conditions Lucas set out for his return to Lucasfilm.”

Doomcock then documents Lucas’ rumored four demands for his return to Lucasfilm. He then states, “So clearly if they’re going to film Lucas’s official sequel trilogy the adventures of Jedi Master Luke Skywalker don’t fit in with Lucas’ sequel trilogy as he imagined it. So they’d have to rehabilitate Luke in a movie set in the decade after Return of the Jedi.”

He does state that recasting Luke Skywalker would not be an option. Doomcock states, “I’m told that recasting Luke Skywalker thankfully is not an option here. If Mark Hamill wouldn’t do the movie, they’d scrap it and move on to the third option.”

Return of the Lucas

Doomcock then begins to discuss option three, which he titles “Return of the Lucas.”

“In this option, they simply do Lucas’ sequel trilogy without any of the old cast and completely disregard the sequel trilogy with no explanation given,” Doomcock explains.

Later, Doomcock details that his source tells him that the second option, “The Big Red Eraser” is the favored option. But he states, “It is emphasized as of now that nothing is set in stone and all options are on the table.”

What do you make of this latest rumor from Doomcock?

