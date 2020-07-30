New Rumor Provides Details On Marvel Studios’ Vision For MCU Version Of Doctor Doom

New Rumor Provides Details On Marvel Studios’ Vision For MCU Version Of Doctor Doom

For months, there have been rumblings about what the Marvel Cinematic Universe will look like moving forward from Avengers: Endgame. And more particularly, what will they do with recently acquired properties under the Marvel banner. Namely, the X-Men and mutants as well as The Fantastic Four.

Well, there are certainly quite a few rumors now detailing what Marvel’s plan for these heavy hitters will be. And the most recent one involves The Mandalorian’s Giancarlo Esposito.

Esposito will be reprising his role as Moff Gideon for Season 2 of The Mandalorian later this year, and he’s no stranger to villains playing Gus in Breaking Bad and its spin-off series Better Call Saul as well as DC Comics bad boy Lex Luthor in the Harley Quinn animated.

Related: Giancarlo Esposito Teases The Mandalorian’s Moff Gideon’s Mysterious and Dark Past

However, if this latest rumor is to be believed, Esposito could be playing one of the biggest bads of the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe. That being Fantastic Four foe Doctor Doom.

Not only does it detail that they are interested in Esposito, but it also provides some details on how Marvel Studios is envisioning Doctor Doom.

That rumor comes from Mikey Sutton via the Everything Always YouTube channel.

Sutton would post a text version of the scoop to his Geekosity Facebook group, where he first references a theory article from the Express indicating that Giancarlo Esposito could make a good Doctor Doom.

Related: Mr. Fantastic and Ben Grimm Pull a Hilarious Prank on Doctor Doom!

Sutton writes, “As the Fantastic Four is in its infancy stage of development, ideas have circulated on who could possibly play Doom in the MCU. Recently, Express posted a speculative piece offering Giancarlo Esposito would make a fine Doom.”

Sutton then states, “There actually have been discussions — not with Esposito directly — at Marvel Studios about such a possibility.”

He elaborates, “According to my source, Marvel Studios is envisioning a Doom closer to OG Darth Vader, coming full circle as Vader was often viewed as being inspired by Doom since George Lucas was an avid comic-book fan, especially Marvel since, let’s not forget, he produced Howard the Duck, the first movie about a Marvel Comics character.”

Related: Rumor: Marvel Studios’ Next Big Bads Will be Doctor Doom and Galactus

Sutton then went on to detail how Marvel Studios is envisioning Doctor Doom for the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

He explained, “Doom in the MCU will be mysterious; they don’t want his face to be seen before his accident. He is going to be a serious villain but in the mold of Thanos and Erik Killmonger, whose worldview occupies that grey twilight zone between good and evil.”

“As dictator of Latveria, Doom will do everything to protect the people under his rule. Marvel Studios is interested in seeing what Esposito can do with this role,” Sutton concluded.

Race-Swapped Doom?

If this rumor is true, it’s possible we wouldn’t technically have a race-swapped Doctor Doom since the character will always be behind the mask. We’ll get his voice, and know the character’s race because of the actor playing him.

Related: Doctor Doom Just Became a Much Bigger Threat to the Marvel Universe!

But like James Earl Jones voicing Darth Vader, we were never really aware of who the person was behind the helmet. It could be a similar scenario to Star Wars.

David Prose played the on-screen version of Darth Vader. He was the man in the suit. But we didn’t even get a glimpse of his face until Return of the Jedi. But we heard James Earl Jones’ voice.

As for Esposito, there does seem to be some buzz around for a role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe whether it’s Doctor Doom or another character.

Related: MCU Rumor: Mandalorian Actor Giancarlo Esposito Being Eyed For X-Men Franchise Reboot

A rumor back in May from Fortress of Solitude detailed that Marvel Studios was looking at Esposito to take on the role of famed X-Men leader Professor Charles Xavier aka Professor X.

What do you think of Giancarlo Esposito possibly taking on the role of one of Marvel’s most iconic villains? Sound off in the comments below or let’s talk about it on social media!

(Visited 177 times, 177 visits today)