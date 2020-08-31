Chris Pine Is Hoping To Reprise Kirk And Work on Star Trek 4

If a fourth film in J.J. Abram’s cinematic Star Trek franchise ever comes to fruition, Chris Pine hopes he can reprise his role as the iconic Captain James. T. Kirk.

In a recently released interview with J. Claude Deering for the premiere episode of the new podcast Things are Going Great For Me, Pine offered his thoughts on returning to the beloved franchise.

In Pine’s own words it seems there’s a lot going on that he doesn’t know. The host flat out asked, “Are you working with Tarantino on the next Star Trek, what’s the latest”.

When asked by Deering if he was “working with Tarantino on the next Star Trek” and for “the latest” news on the franchise, Pine candidly and honestly replied that he knew very little about the current situation surrounding the production of future films.

“I haven’t heard anything,” stated Pine. “I mean, I get asked these questions all the time. I’m like the last person to find anything out. So, I’ve heard, what I’ve heard?”

Pine would then articulate his ongoing confusion regarding the status of Tarantino’s Star Trek film and the franchise as a whole, recalling that “Tarantino is going to do one. And then, who is it? Noah Hawley was going to do something else, and then that fell through. And then’s he’s going to do something with the Discovery, the new Alex Kurtzman-led cast. So I really don’t know”.

Though the interview was recorded in April, months before the cancellation of Hawley’s Star Trek project, this particular exchange stands as a prime example of the directionless chaos that has plauged the production of the franchise behind the scenes.

In an attempt to alleviate concerns over this confusion, Pine explains, “I know that Paramount is coming out of having restructured a bit and kind of a major corporate restructuring. So hopefully when all that dust settles, something concrete will come out of it and we’ll get back to work.”

Finally, when asked if he has ever considered a return to the Captain’s Chair of the USS Enterprise, Pine stated that he’d “love to do it”.

Pines statements echo some of the reported rumors indicating that there is a struggle taking place between Alex Kurtzman and Emma Watts for control of the franchise’s direction.

Prior to the project entering development hell Pine, alongside Star Trek co-star Chris Hemsworth, exited negotiations for the next Star Trek over an apparent salary dispute.

What do you think of Chris Pine’s desire to return to reprise the role of Captian Kirk? Do you think that he will? Let me know your thoughts!

