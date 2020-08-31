One Piece Mangaka Eiichiro Oda Reveals Series Has “4-5 Years Left”

In a recent interview, One Piece mangaka Eiichiro Oda has recently announced that the end is in sight for his long-running Shonen Jump series.

On August 27th, Oda appeared on the Japanese variety program Arashi Tsubo to speak about One Piece with the Japanese boy band Arashi.

After Oda arrived at the Weekly Shonen Jump offices to speak with the band. He also looked at the manuscript for the first chapter of One Piece for the first time in twenty-three years. He then went on to reveal that the series has about “4-5 years left” in its story.

This estimation falls in line with Oda’s 2019 estimation that the manga would end in roughly five years’ time.

Oda then informed the band that the ending has been “decided” and that his editors are aware of the series’ conclusion.

In support of this statement, an editor present in the offices interjected that the ending is “awesome”.

Oda also told the band that his three favorite scenes from across the series, in order, are:

The opening establishing shot of the Land of Wano.

When Robin heals Usopp’s knee with a natural resin from the Yarukiman Mangrove during their first adventure to the Sabaody Archipelago. Oda feels this scene helps make the world of One Piece feel more authentic.

The campfire scene during the expedition to Skypeia, which Oda notes was the scene he most looked forward to drawing for that arc.

What do you think of this timeline? Also, how do you feel about Oda being so open about the lifespan of One Piece?

The battle against Kaido for the fate of Wano continues when the next chapter of One Piece drops on September 6th.

