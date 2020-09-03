Game of Thrones Star Emilia Clarke Blasts The Show’s Double Standard for Costumes!

Emilia Clarke, the actress who portrayed Daenerys Targaryen on HBO’s Game of Thrones, recently spoke out against the double standards of comfort that existed between the show’s costumes for male and female cast members.

During the recent Edinburgh TV Festival via Dailymail, Clarke revealed that the Game of Thrones production crew took extra care to ensure that the costumes of male cast members would provide comfort from the harsh environments the series filmed in.

Noting that there had been a difference in concern between men and women filming in difficult climates.

Clarke first recalled costumes used by the actors in the Night’s Watch. She pointed to Kit Harington’s Jon Snow, “the guys in the Night’s Watch, Jon Snow, are wearing a woolly mammoth all the time.”

The actress would continue and talked about when the climate was hot, “When we were shooting things in a hot country when they had all of those things on, they had this pump that had its own little generator attached into the costumes.”

Clarke explained, “They used it to pump cold water into these pipes and cool them all down so underneath they had this weird kind of cooling system.”

However, the actress then claimed that the standards were different for men and women. She said, “girls weren’t allowed that. All I could get was the back of my wig to be lifted up.”

She further noted, “It’s too hard, I’ve got a wig on, they don’t make cold packs you know, you put ice packs on yourself.”

