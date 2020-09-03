Before the Park re-opens and we get a load of those secret new dinosaurs in Jurassic World: Dominion, a prequel computer-animated series hits streaming this month.

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous is premiering on Netflix later this month. It promises to deliver scares and thrills on a more family-friendly level.

The trailer dropped on Tuesday. You can watch it here.

Here is the official synopsis of the series:

“Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous follows a group of six teenagers trapped at a new adventure camp on the opposite side of Isla Nublar. When the events of the film unfold and dinosaurs are unleashed across the island, each kid realizes their very survival rests on the shoulders of themselves and their fellow campers. Unable to reach the outside world, our six teens will go from strangers to friends to family as they band together to survive the dinosaurs and uncover hidden secrets so deep they threaten the world itself.”

The following poster was also issued. Looking at the poster this gives off some vibes from old 90s style computer animated tv shows such as Reboot and Transformers: Beast Wars.

A website – CampCretaceous.com – with interactive menus and supplemental material launched this week to create an accentuated experience for viewers.

Camp Cretaceous takes place at the same time as the events of Jurassic World when the Indominus Rex breaks loose. The season will consist of eight 22-minute episodes.

From Amblin Entertainment, Universal Pictures, and DreamWorks Animation, it’s produced by Steven Spielberg, Colin Trevorrow, Frank Marshall, Scott Kreamer, Aaron Hammersley, and Lane Lueras. Kreamer and Hammersley serve as showrunners.

The voice cast includes Paul-Mikél Williams (Darius), Jenna Ortega (Brooklynn), Ryan Potter (Kenji), Raini Rodriguez (Sammy), Sean Giambrone (Ben), Kausar Mohammed (Yaz), Jameela Jamil (Roxie), and Glen Powell (Dave).

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous arrives on September 18th and will have to be enough to tide fans over until Jurassic World: Dominion rampages into theaters for a slated June 2021 release.

