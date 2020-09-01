Jeff Goldblum Teases Nail-Biting Reunion with Costars and Secret New Dinosaurs in Jurassic World: Dominion

Jeff Goldblum Teases Nail-Biting Reunion with Costars and Secret New Dinosaurs in Jurassic World: Dominion

Jeff Goldblum is back for Jurassic World: Dominion and he talked a little about his expanded appearance this time that sees him reunite with costars, Sam Neill and Laura Dern.

Goldblum took part in a phone interview with Insider where he confirmed there are more animatronics than before in this sequel trilogy and hints at much more regarding the plot.

Related: New Set Images Reveal More About Jurassic World: Dominion and Its Return to Production

He echoes the earlier comments of director Colin Trevorrow that practical effects take precedence over CGI on this shoot.

“There are a lot of animatronic things going on, so there is going to be less CGI I think, and lots of things that we can act with and see with our own eyes,” said Goldblum.

“We saw some amazing things,” he added.

Related — Jurassic World: Dominion Will See a Return to Animatronic Dinosaurs, Says Director

Next, he shared how the reunion with Dern and Neill goes. They get trapped in another life-or-death situation, which might be a spoiler.

“We were acting in a life and death situation,” Goldblum revealed.

He continued, “We think it might be the last moments of our lives and we’re all bonding with each other in an emotional and somewhat hilarious way.”

At least they have time on-screen together for one last bit, whether or not they make it out alive.

If the Star Wars sequel trilogy is any indication, Dominion is probably it for Drs. Malcolm, Grant, and Sattler.

Related: Colin Trevorrow Teases a Return to Isla Sorna and Maybe More in Jurassic World: Dominion with New Photo

Goldblum also teased the threat they face is a pack of new dinosaurs never before seen. Though he couldn’t say much, he hinted at a mystery central to the plot.

”You’ll see — it’s a mystery you’ll solve when you see [the movie.]” he said.

Continuing, he set the scene: “The three of us were in a tiny little space and we were being menaced by — I can’t even tell you — a surprising faction of prehistoric creatures that you’ve never seen before.”

It sounds like verification there’s something to the theory big doings are afoot at Site B on Isla Sorna.

Genetic tampering could lead to more weaponized designer dinos in the vein of the Indoraptor and Indominus Rex, lots of them.

Related — Chris Pratt: “If Only We Could Love Life The Way This Pig Loves Apples”

Jurassic World: Dominion is filming in the UK and Malta. Serious precautions are being taken in light of the COVID pandemic.

Of the protocols, Goldblum said, “We’re very safe. It’s a big production. We’re shooting already, it’s going spectacularly, I think.”

The same cannot be said of Goldblum’s Disney Plus docuseries. Season 2 of The World According to Jeff Goldblum has been postponed.

“I can’t wait to do the second season,” Goldblum said of his show.

He added, “We started with the first show of the second when we got shut down with all of this, but we’re talking all the time and eager to get going again.”

(Visited 244 times, 35 visits today)