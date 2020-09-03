Production Stops on The Batman Again After One Person Tests Positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus strikes again and so do the stops, starts, and delays plaguing The Batman over the last two years.

Deadline reports a breaking story production has halted in the UK yet again on Matt Reeves’ dark detective take on the Caped Crusader.

Warner Bros. said today that one person involved in making the film “turned up positive with COVID-19.”

“A member of The Batman production has tested positive for Covid-19 and is isolating in accordance with established protocols. Filming is temporarily paused,” offered the studio.

They are keeping the diagnosed individual’s name private and thus no further information was provided.

Deadline notes this is the new reality of “of shooting features films during the pandemic.” Extra steps and precautions are being implemented to continue filming everywhere and mitigate the outbreak.

This is the case on Universal Pictures’ Jurassic World: Dominion, currently filming in England and Malta. Production resumed and is 60 days in when someone did test positive in the UK, but the shooting wasn’t postponed this time.

Over in Malta, where filming is underway until the middle of September, four people came down with coronavirus and went into isolation. Work was then scaled back to the second unit.

Principal photography on The Batman had been on hold for over five months before beginning again three days ago. Delays were consistent during its development before Robert Pattinson was cast.

A quarter of the movie is finished which was enough to assemble the sneak-peek trailer that closed out DC FanDome.

It confirmed a lot of what we heard about the plot. Penguin, Riddler, and Catwoman all play a part; the film takes place in year two; a mystery swirls around Gotham’s elite and its Mayor; finally, the Bat is vengeful and has an uneasy alliance with the police.

Despite someone testing positive, The Batman is still scheduled for an Oct.1, 2021, theatrical release.

