Unknown Hasbro Film Abruptly Removed from Paramount Release Schedule!

Paramount Pictures has reportedly removed a mysterious, Hasbro-based film from its schedule of upcoming projects.

ComicBook.com has reported that an unnamed project once occupying an October 1st, 2021 release date, a date originally claimed by Paramount in 2017, was recently removed from Paramount’s release schedule.

This change in schedule pushes back release dates for a number of Paramount’s big, upcoming releases.

Clifford the Big Red Dog has been pushed to November 2021, and a new Paranormal Activity sequel has been moved to March 2022.

A Dungeons & Dragons movie was slated for July 23, 2021, and a Micronauts film for later this year, but the former has now been delayed until May 27th 2022 and the later to June 4th of next year.

A new Transformers movie has also been set for June 24th, 2022.

The ViacomCBS company struck a deal in 2015 with Hasbro’s Allspark Pictures to create a cinematic universe that connected flag-ship properties GI Joe and Transformers with both each other and other franchises such as Micronauts, Visionaries: Knights Of The Magical Light, M.A.S.K., and ROM.

Top talent has been tasked with making these productions a reality, as seen with the attachment of Dean DeBlois (Lilo & Stitch) to Micronauts since 2019.

In 2015, Former Paramount Chairman and CEO Brad Grey commented on the studio’s working relationship with Hasbro, saying, “Paramount and Hasbro have had a longstanding relationship, and we’re proud of the success we’ve enjoyed on the Transformers and G.I. Joe franchises.”

“We’re excited to grow our agreement and make even more movies based upon these popular and powerful Hasbro characters and their worlds,” Grey added.

The two parties are working on the Power Rangers reboot too, directed by Jonathan Entwistle. Hasbro’s Allspark saw success recently with Bumblebee and My Little Pony: The Movie.

This move may ultimately turn out to be beneficial for both Paramount and the unnamed project, as that weekend will also see the release of Matt Reeve’s highly anticipated The Batman film.

Given the excitement surrounding The Batman trailer that debuted at the DC FanDome event, it’s possible that the Hasbro film was moved to avoid a head-to-head battle with DC’s iconic superhero at the box office.

