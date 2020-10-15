Wonder Woman 1984: First Scene and Spoilers Confirmed

The opening scene of Wonder Woman 1984 has been confirmed in a trade article about star Gal Gadot, lending weight to a spoiler leaked at the beginning of the year.

Vanity Fair did a piece on Gadot and the movie that reveals it opens on the flashback of tweener Diana taking part in an Olympic-style obstacle course.

Here’s what VF has to say about the scene you can spot glimpses of in the first trailer: “In the opening scene of Wonder Woman 1984, the child version of the warrior princess Diana Prince (played by 12-year-old Lilly Aspell, a prize-winning show jumper in real life) engages in a lengthy physical contest, a sort of Amazonian Olympics.”

Taking place on Themyscira, clearly, “It’s a dazzling sequence from a technical perspective, with many impossible-looking feats executed on a grand scale, but what stays with you is the sheer athleticism on the part of a very determined-looking little girl.”

Gadot expressed how touched she is by the scene. “Whenever I see this part of the movie, I always get teary—like good, excited tears,” she said.

“One of the biggest things that I believe is that you can only dream about becoming someone or something after you’ve seen it visually,” she continued.

Gadot then spoke her mind about representation she thinks has been lacking. “And for boys—lucky them—they got to experience, since the beginning of the movies, that they were the protagonist, they were the strong ones, they saved the day,” she stated.

“But we didn’t get this representation,” she added. “And I think it’s so important—and of course it’s ultra-important for me because I’m a mother of two girls—to show them the potential of what they can be. And it doesn’t necessarily mean that they have to be athletic or physically strong—that too—but that they can be bigger than life.”

Gadot doesn’t mention what the Reddit plot leak asserts – that Diana was caught cheating before she almost wins the race. Antiope then reprimands her and the scene is supposed to be a lesson in humility and honesty.

WW84 kept getting pushed back and is now due out this Christmas. Had it been allowed to stick with its summer release, the nitty-gritty of the opening scene would be common knowledge by now.

