Shin Ultraman Release Window Revealed, Pits It Against Godzilla vs. Kong

It was certain Shin Ultraman, the reboot or “reconstruction” of the vanguard Tokusatsu franchise, was coming out in 2021. Now we know when in that year.

Shin Ultraman will be released in the early summer in Japan. This announcement comes from the film’s official website.

From the writer-director team behind Shin Godzilla, Hideaki Anno (Evangelion) and Shinji Higuchi (Attack on Titan), Shin Ultraman is expected to do for its property what the former did for Gojira in 2016.

Producers also hope to recapture some of the magic from when Ultraman first premiered back in the 1960s.

Below is the translated announcement:

“The release date of the movie ‘Shin Ultraman’ has been decided in early summer 2021. Just as ‘Shin Godzilla’ was a reconstruction of the first “Godzilla (1954)” in modern society, we aim to bring about the same impact as when we first witnessed “Ultraman” on TV at the beginning of broadcasting. ‘Shin Ultraman’. A new project bearing the word ‘Shin’, which can have various meanings, will finally be unveiled in early summer 2021.”

This announcement came in conjunction with the opening ceremony of Tokusatsu Archive Center in Sukagawa City in Fukushima prefecture.

The location was chosen because it is the birthplace of Ultraman creator and “God of Tokusatsu” Eiji Tsuburaya.

A statue of the new Ultraman design in the film was also unveiled. Hideaki Anno’s Studio Khara, Inc., shared photos from multiple angles.

Translated, the tweet reads, “The statue of ‘Shin Ultraman’ was unveiled for the first time!” Khara also retweeted its own unveiling of the design in 2019.

Here is the translation:

“At today’s TSUBRAYA CONVENTION, the ‘Ultraman’ visual of ‘Shin Ultraman’ has been released! The origin of the design concept is Toru Narita’s ‘Incarnation of Truth, Justice and Beauty’. Hideaki Anno’s comments are posted on the official website.”

Khara then shared more angles of the statue in reply to a retweet of a photo of Anno’s first drawn design. In the tweet, it talks about body scanning the original Ultraman suit actor’s proportions.

Read below:

“This is the first design drawing by Hideaki Anno on October 3, 2018. I did a body scan of the first Ultraman suit actor, Bin Furuya, and added patterns and body line lines to the body shape data. By the way, the legs are still the body shape data of Mr. Furuya.”

Shin Ultraman is in an interesting position now; that is up against Godzilla vs. Kong. GVK releases finally, and hopefully, in May.

It’s already up against a load of competition, including Black Widow, as it would’ve had it been released this month as once planned.

Rebooting the property inspired the Shin creators to do the same with Ultraman. Soon the two will ironically go head to head – with the addition of King Kong – at the Japanese box office.

Shin Ultraman is co-produced by Toho, Studio Khara, and Tsuburaya Productions – the company started by Eiji Tsuburaya.

