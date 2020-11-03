Amazon Listings Offer New Images of Graphic Novels Tying Into Godzilla vs. Kong; Kong Is Massive!

Listings for prequel graphic novels starring Godzilla and Kong before they face off in Legendary Pictures’ big showdown give us new images to feast our eyes upon.

The listings and images come from Amazon but were picked up by Kaiju News Outlet.

New images from the upcoming Godzilla vs. Kong prequel graphic novels “GvK Kingdom Kong” and “GvK Godzilla Dominion” have been revealed via listings on Amazon. pic.twitter.com/6VYeuunD17 — Kaiju News Outlet (@KaijuNewsOutlet) October 31, 2020

The image from Kong’s graphic novel, GVK: Kingdom Kong, answers a mystery from a prior image leaked months ago. Kong indeed fights the giant strange white tiger seen in the crater and obviously put him there.

Have a better look for yourself.

Kingdom Kong’s updated synopsis sets the stage for human characters, hotshot pilots, and a battle with the kaiju bat demon Camazotz, frequently teased in concept art.

The synopsis reads:

“A sequel to the graphic novel Skull Island: Birth of Kong and a prelude to the film Godzilla vs. Kong, the upcoming Kong prequel graphic novel, will follow a group of highly skilled military pilots gathered together on Skull Island to see who has ‘the right stuff’ to take on a dangerous mission into the hollow earth. One of the pilots, Audrey, is haunted by the memories of a monstrous clash with one of Godzilla’s titanic rivals that left deep scars. When Skull Island is attacked by Camazotz, a bat-like Titan, Audrey must come to terms with her inner demons, and finding his home newly threatened, Kong must rise to face this usurper that would plunge the world into perpetual night. GvK: Kingdom Kong is written by Marie Anello with art by ZID (Legendary Comics’ Skull Island: The Birth of Kong; Trick ‘r Treat: Days of the Dead; Spectral: Ghosts of War)”

So Kingdom Kong is very much anchored by the interactions and perspectives of people. By Marie Anello, it will be out on March 30th, priced at $16.99.

Godzilla’s solo prequel is told from a different perspective, his own. The synopsis for GVK: Godzilla Dominion, teasing a day in the life of the King of the Monsters and his rumble with Kong, reads:

“A unique story that picks up after the events of the film Godzilla: King of the Monsters, where the Titans have risen and the reign of Godzilla has begun. As told entirely from Godzilla’s point of view, the graphic novel brings new insights into the King of Monsters: his habitats, ancient rivalries, challenges, and encounters with new Titans. As his new era of dominance is tested, a coming confrontation with another King looms.”

A better look at the image follows. It seems to show Godzilla in the water fending off a mutated school of fish on the attack.

Written by Greg Keyes, Godzilla Dominion is priced at $16.99 and goes on sale on March 30th.

2021 will be a banner year for Godzilla with the releases of these prequel comics, the main event in Godzilla vs. Kong, and Netflix’s new anime series, Godzilla Singular Point.

