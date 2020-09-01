Another Extended Godzilla vs. Kong Banner Unleashed by Playmates

Another Extended Godzilla vs. Kong Banner Unleashed by Playmates

We’ve heard these words before. An extended version of the latest Godzilla vs. Kong banner from the Playmates toy company was discovered online.

It’s virtually the same one Playmates revealed a month or so ago that appears on the box art of the GVK toy line except for a couple of details.

Related: NECA Toys Shows Off Box Art for New King Kong Figure

The GVK logo is modified and centered with a line going through it, evocative of a head-to-head smashmouth bout. It’s also smaller.

We see the same blue Godzilla and fully-detailed Kong in living color but in a wider framing. A burning cityscape, probably Hong Kong, is clearer in the background.

Here is the banner.

Related: Sony Pictures Adapting AfterShock Comics The Kaiju Score for the Big Screen

Below is the previous version of the above banner. It’s a bit darker and doesn’t feature Godzilla’s hand or the same level of detail.

This is the one you find on the packaging for the figures at Wal-Mart.

Before that was this banner which is a lot heavier with its shades of blue.

The motifs are the same between the burning orange buildings and Kong rearing back to punch Godzilla in the face.

And this was an expanded version of a prior banner (below), which looks now like a prototype for all the rest. The prototype also looks to capture a bit of the old age films between the two.

Related — Godzilla vs. Kong: New Leaks May Unlock Answers to Apex, Mechagodzilla, and Who Wins

It’s the same old song and has to be getting frustrating for fans, more than it is already – one more updated banner for the toys but no trailer.

A trailer landed for The Batman a full year out at DC FanDome but don’t expect the same for Godzilla vs. Kong.

Godzilla-Movies.com believes Warner Bros. has a shorter marketing strategy in mind for the MonsterVerse finale and it could still be plagued by delays.

Related: Artist James Stokoe Reveals Epic Godzilla vs King Kong Art Commission

If not, GVK should be stomping into theaters in May, like its predecessor, Godzilla: King of the Monsters did in 2019.

Do you have any thoughts on the new banner? Leave them below.

(Visited 496 times, 214 visits today)