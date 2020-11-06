Warner Bros. New Gods Director Ava DuVernay Tells Black Lives Matter Supporters “We Are In A War”

Warner Bros. New Gods director Ava DuVernay appeared at a Black Lives Matter Los Angeles where she told a number of Black Lives Matter supporters that “we are in a war.”

In a speech shared to the Black Lives Matter Los Angeles Instagram account, DuVernay stated, “Listen, I’m not a speaker. I’m a storyteller. I like to be behind the scenes. I like to put the good doctor up front.”

She continued, “Thank you for holding space for this resistance, for this power, for this voice, for demonstrating who we are, that we can proclaim what we want, that we can exercise rights that are given to us and rights that we take that are not given to us, and that we can declare what we want.”

DuVernay then stated, “This moment is not an end all be all. You know this vote, we know this election is not even the half of what is ahead of us and what needs to happen tomorrow and the next day and the next day. But it is a tool, and it is a weapon in our arsenal and we are in a fight. We are in a war.”

The director then stated, “I think the question here is, ‘What do we do tomorrow?’ What will we continue to do?’ We know what we are going to do. We are going to keep loving each other. We are going to keep charging. We are going to keep our heads up. We are going to keep moving forward regardless.”

Back in October, DuVernay called President Donald Trump a “white supremacist” when he contract Covid-19.

She wrote in a now deleted tweet on Twitter, “I truly hope you get well as you’re infected with a life-threatening virus and are physically ill.”

However, she then added, “Also, you are a disgrace and a liar. You’ve cost hundreds of thousands their lives. And you’re a white supremacist. Get well. Sincerely. And after that, we’re going to vote you out.”

DuVernay previously called President Trump a white supremacist in September as well.

She wrote on Twitter, “For those who hadn’t been listening for the past 4 years, Trump just told you that he ain’t leaving and that he is a white supremacist. If that doesn’t get every American who is not white into overdrive to toss his ass – we may actually deserve what happens next.”

On the 4th of July, DuVernay would also attack the President of the United States as a white supremacist.

She wrote, “Last night, Trump made a Declaration of White Supremacy at Mt Rushmore. If you didn’t watch, find it. Because if you care about Black Lives like these numbers suggest, realize what the next assaults will be. You thought it was bad now.”

She also appears to take issue with white people in general.

Later in July, she took issue with a YouGov poll showing Donald Trump receiving 49% support from white people.

DuVernay responded to the poll saying, “Basically half of all white folks. This is where we are. After all that we’ve been through. Whiteness over democracy. Whiteness over safety. Whiteness over justice. That is what these numbers mean. 49%. smh.”

In fact, DuVernay has actually threatened to discriminate against hiring white men for her films.

She wrote on Twitter, “Everyone has a right to their opinion. And we – Black producers with hiring power – have the right to not hire those who diminish us.”

“So, to the white men in this thread… if you don’t get that job you were up for, kindly remember… bias can go both ways. This is 2020 speaking.”

What do you make of DuVernay claiming she is at war as part of the Black Lives Matter movement?

