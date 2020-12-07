A New Rumor Claims To Reveal Marvel’s Plans For Daredevil And Spider-Man

A new rumor claims to reveal Marvel Studios’ plans for Daredevil and Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

This new rumor comes from Mikey Sutton at Geekosity Mag.

Sutton claims that Spider-Man will eventually be teaming up with Daredevil, but it won’t happen until Tom Holland’s Spider-Man goes to college.

As for what brings the two characters together, Sutton explains that it will be Kingpin.

He writes, “As Peter Parker attends college (which will provide an idea of how long before this will transpire), his Spider-Man crime-fighting days are met with huge punches in the face. From the Kingpin.”

“Spider-Man and Daredevil then discover they have a mutual foe in Wilson Fisk, the ultimate crimelord,” Sutton adds.

Kingpin was originally a Spider-Man villain first appearing in Amazing Spider-Man #50 back in July 1967.

It was revealed in that issue that Kingpin was beginning to organize crime in New York City.

Not only was Kingpin introduced in that issue, but it also saw Peter Parker briefly quit being Spider-Man.

A number of reasons piled up for Peter quitting Spider-Man. They included his dropping grades, Aunt May becoming ill, and his lack of a social life that includes skipping out on a party hosted by Gwen Stacy, and not going out on any dates with his girlfriend Mary Jane.

In fact, Parker actually begins to believe his biggest critic, J. Jonah Jameson, who describes him as a threat to society. After listening to Jameson’s latest report on Spider-Man, Parker abandons the Spider-Man suit in a trash can in an alley in New York City.

During Frank Miller’s run on Daredevil, Kingpin would primarily become a Daredevil villain. In Daredevil #170, Kingpin makes his return to New York City by informing on his former lieutenants.

In fact, his wife, Vanessa Fisk, would let the Kingpin know she would be acquiring the services of Nelson and Murdock.

Kingpin’s turn as an informer would not last for long.

He would quickly use the opportunity to retake control of the criminal empire he had once vacated and promised to bring New York to its knees by embroiling it in a “gang war bloodier than any it has ever seen.”

Not only was Kingpin originally a Spider-Man villain, but Daredevil’s first team-up with another superhero was with Spider-Man. The team-up occurred in The Amazing Spider-Man #16.

The story began with Spider-Man “rescuing” a civilian Matt Murdock from a number of burglars.

It would eventually see Spider-Man attempt to break-up The Ringmaster and the Circus of Crime’s plans to rob all attendees of his latest circus. Spider-Man would get brainwashed by The Ringmaster leading him into a fight with Daredevil.

In order to prevent the crime, Murdock, who was in attendance, puts on his Daredevil suit on and confronts Spider-Man and The Ringmaster.

He is eventually able to break the brainwashing on Spider-Man by destroying an electronic device hidden within The Ringmaster’s hat.

From there, Spider-Man and Daredevil team up to take down The Ringmaster and the rest of the Circus of Crime.

As for who might be playing Daredevil and Kingpin in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Sutton reiterated his previous reporting that “Marvel Studios wants Charlie Cox to reprise his Netflix role as Daredevil.”

However, Sutton was less sure about D’Onofrio reprising his role as Kingpin. He wrote, “But whether Vincent D’Onofrio will be included remains to be seen, and no negotiations have started yet.”

What do you make of these alleged plans for Spider-Man and Daredevil in the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

