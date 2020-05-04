A new rumor details that a Daredevil series could return with Charlie Cox reprising his role as Matt Murdock on Hulu.

The rumor, from Mikey Sutton, comes days after Cox indicated that he had not heard anything about reprising his role in regards to Spider-Man 3 rumors.

Late in April, Cox addressed rumors regarding him reprising his role in the third Spider-Man film.

He stated, “I hadn’t heard those rumors, but it’s certainly not with my Daredevil. I’m not involved in it.”

Cox added, “If that’s true, it’s not with me. It’s with another actor.”

However, he did indicate that he hopes to return to the role, “Look, I had a great time. I’m so grateful I got to play that character as long as I did. Of course, I’d love to keep going. I’d love to be involved with it.”

As for the current rumor regarding Daredevil returning to TV and more specifically Hulu, Sutton first explains by addressing rumors regarding Disney and Marvel reacquiring the rights to the Netflix shows early, ” I checked in with my sources last month to see if anything had changed with the rights, if the gossip of them being returned early were true. I was told they were not, and I suspect that hasn’t changed.”

He then details his source told him that after they do acquire the rights they are looking at creating a series for Hulu, “I was given an update, tho, one that will excite fans who’ve been desiring a closer connection with this and the theatrical MCU. It was revealed to me that, although they legally can’t work on the series at the moment, talks continue on what will be done.”

He continues, “First of all, they’re leaning on bringing the series to Hulu instead of FX. The budget will be higher but not on the level of what they’re doing for Disney+.”

He then goes on to detail that they are looking at including some cameos like Nick Fury, “They would also like some of the rougher-edged MCU characters to possibly guest on the show like Nick Fury, for instance.”

Sutton then details that Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige doesn’t plan on continuing Netflix’s series, “But there’s another difference. While Kevin Feige liked the original series, he’s not so keen on continuing what Netflix did and instead incorporate his own vision.”

However, he does note that Feige wants Charlie Cox to reprise his role along with some of the other cast, “However, his preference is to retain Charlie Cox and some of the other cast. No negotiations have begun yet because they simply aren’t allowed to.”

He describes the series as a “possible soft reboot” that is set within the MCU and compares it to Ryan Reynolds playing two different versions of Deadpool, the one seen in X-Men Origins: Wolverine and in Deadpool. Sutton believes Cox playing two different versions of Daredevil can be explained away via the multiverse.

Finally, Sutton details that Feige and Marvel Studios are also interested in developing the Midnight Sons, which would include Daredevil and Moon Knight.

He explains, “There are no plans for Daredevil to join the Avengers, tho. Marvel Knights? Close. They have talked about Daredevil joining forces with Moon Knight, the Punisher, and Ghost Rider, among others, in the Midnight Sons.”

Sutton concludes, “It’s gradually developing so stay tuned for further updates. For now, The Man Without Fear will be back, and he won’t be alone.”

Disney and Marvel Studios appeared quite interested in the Netflix shows back in December 2018. Disney’s direct-to-consumer and international offers chairman Kevin Mayer was asked about Disney acquiring the Netflix shows, he responded, “They are very high-quality shows. We haven’t yet discussed that, but I would say that’s a possibility.”

What do you make of this rumor? Are you interested in Charlie Cox reprising his role as Daredevil? Do you want to see the Midnight Sons?

