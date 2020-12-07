YouTuber Tim Pool Declares That Movie Production Is Not Essential

YouTuber Tim Pool recently declared that movie production is not essential in response to a video posted to social media by restaurant owner Angela Marsden.

Marsden, who runs the Pineapple Hill Saloon & Grill in Los Angeles County, California shared a video to the restaurant’s Facebook page, where she reveals that her restaurant is no longer able to serve guests even with indoor dining.

However, while she is not able to serve guests, Marsden says that Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti “has approved this being setup. This being setup for a movie company.”

In the video she shows rows of tables underneath tents directly across the street from her restaurant.

As the video continues, Marsden states, “I’m losing everything. Everything I own is being taken away from me. And they setup a movie company right next to my outdoor patio.”

And people wonder why I’m protesting and why I’ve had enough. They have not given us money and they have shut us down. We cannot survive and my staff cannot survive.”

She then points to her outdoor setup saying, “Tell me that this is dangerous.” She then points to the movie setup, “But right next to me, as a slap in my face, that’s safe. This is safe? 50 feet away.”

Marsden concludes the video stating, “Mayor Garcetti and Gavin Newsom is responsible for every single person that doesn’t have unemployment, that does not have a job, and all the businesses that are going under. And we need your help. We need somebody to do something about this.”

Pool not only played the video, but reacted to it in one of his recent uploads.

He stated, “This woman has staff. She’s got family. There are people who rely on her services. And there are people who rely on these jobs. And it’s being stripped away as they laugh in her face. 50 feet away.”

He went on to say, “This is not about Covid. They’re lying. There’s no reason why people can’t sit outside at her picnic tables, but they can sit outside at the movie industry picnic tables. Clearly this is not about Covid.”

“Oh! But the movies are essential! No, they’re not. Restaurants are essential. Movie production is not,” Pool continued.

He added, “It is a slap in the face. The largest transfer of wealth in U.S. history stripping away the rights and the property of the working class to give it to the millionaires and the billionaires. The millionaires and the billionaires of this country.”

Marsden has since created a GoFundMe to help her restaurant.

It reads, “We are a small business in Sherman Oaks California and we need your help! The governor and mayor are trying to ruin everything we’ve worked so hard for! Our restaurants and bars are not the reason why the Covid numbers are high! Please help us!”

The GoFundMe has currently raised $111,327 from an initial goal of $10,000.

What do you make of Pool’s comments regarding the film industry? Do you believe that movie production is essential?

