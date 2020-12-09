Rumor: Charlie Cox To Play Daredevil In Spider-Man 3, Green Goblin To Return

A new rumor claims that Charlie Cox will return to the role of Daredevil in the upcoming Spider-Man 3 film, and that Green Goblin could return as well.

This rumor comes from scooper and YouTuber Grace Randolph.

Randolph took to Twitter, where she wrote, “I checked – Charlie Cox as Daredevil IS back in Spider-Man 3.”

She then added, “And I can add to the story that he will indeed be Peter Parker’s lawyer.”

Finally, Randolph addressed the rumors about She-Hulk stating, “Feige considered She-Hulk to rep Parker but felt the Daredevil connection in the comics is stronger.”

This rumor isn’t really new. Back in August 2019, YouTuber TVO revealed that Marvel Studios were planning to introduce Matt Murdock aka Daredevil into the MCU to be Spider-Man’s lawyer.

Spider-Man needs a lawyer after Quentin Beck leaked a doctored video to J. Jonah Jameson who proceeded to use it to accuse Spider-Man of murdering Mysterio.

However, TVO went on to indicate that Marvel would not be using Daredevil because the rights to the character still belonged to Netflix at the time.

Instead, TVO revealed they would be using She-Hulk. He stated, “They are going to be using She-Hulk as his lawyer.”

He added, “Yea. Jennifer Walters is a lawyer. That’s why the second most famous lawyer in the MCU is Jennifer Walters aka She-Hulk. I don’t know if she’s going to be hulked out yet, but it’s definitely going to be Jennifer Walters and eventually become She-Hulk.”

While Randolph’s rumors about Daredevil aren’t necessarily new, they do contradict another recent rumor from fellow scooper Mikey Sutton.

Sutton detailed that Daredevil would not be teaming up with Tom Holland’s Spider-Man until his version of Peter Parker went to college.

Sutton explains, “As Peter Parker attends college (which will provide an idea of how long before this will transpire), his Spider-Man crime-fighting days are met with huge punches in the face. From the Kingpin.”

“Spider-Man and Daredevil then discover they have a mutual foe in Wilson Fisk, the ultimate crimelord,” Sutton adds.

Charlie Cox Addresses Spider-Man 3 Rumors

On top of this Charlie Cox actually addressed rumors he might appear in Spider-Man 3.

Back in April he discussed the rumors stating, “I hadn’t heard those rumors, but it’s certainly not with my Daredevil. I’m not involved in it.”

He then added, “If that’s true, it’s not with me. It’s with another actor.”

However, he did note that he wants to continue to play the character, “Look, I had a great time. I’m so grateful I got to play that character as long as I did. Of course, I’d love to keep going. I’d love to be involved with it.”

It’s quite possible that Cox was playing the PR game and had to stay mum about his involvement similar to Ewan McGregor’s repeated denials he would not be returning to the role of Obi-Wan Kenobi despite knowing that he would for years.

Or Marvel decided to bring in Cox’s Daredevil due to the coronavirus pandemic that delayed filming of Spider-Man 3 and allowed them to reacquire the rights to the character.

Green Goblin In Spider-Man 3

Not only did Randolph detail that Cox will return as Daredevil, but she also indicated that Marvel Studios is looking to have Green Goblin return as well.

Randolph was asked by Twitter user KingofMunsters1, “What are the chances Willem Dafoe will come back?”

She responded, “I heard they’re working on getting a Goblin, talking to more than one, I don’t know which ones though.”

There have only been two live-action versions of Green Goblin in the modern era. The first was Willem Dafoe, who played the villain in the first Spider-Man film by director Sam Raimi.

The character would then be played by Dane DeHaan in The Amazing Spider-Man 2.

An animated version of the character would appear in Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse. That version was voiced by Jorma Taccone.

So based on Randolph’s comments it’s more than likely they are talking to both Dafoe and DeHaan to reprise the role.

What do you make of this latest rumor? Are you interested in seeing Cox return to the role of Daredevil? What about the return of Green Goblin?

