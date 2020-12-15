Image Comics Founder Erik Larsen Calls For “Numbskulls” Who Refuse COVID-19 Vaccine To Be Made “Social Pariahs”

Image Comics Founder and Savage Dragon creator Erik Larsen has called on those who refuse to take a COVID-19 vaccine, for whatever reason, to be made “social pariahs” in order to force compliance.

Almost a year after the first reports of the COVID-19 Coronavirus began to surface from Wuhan City, various vaccines are finally beginning to receive approval from various Federal agencies and are starting to be delivered to the public.

However, for some, the vaccine’s mere existence is not enough to voluntarily receive any given inoculation.

According to a study published on September 21st by the PEW Research Center, “About half of U.S. adults (51%) now say they would definitely or probably get a vaccine to prevent COVID-19 if it were available today; nearly as many (49%) say they definitely or probably would not get vaccinated at this time.”

While many supporters and proponents of the vaccine have painted those with skepticism towards COVID-19 vaccinations as conspiracy theorists, the PEW Research Center found that, in reality, “Among the roughly half of Americans who say they would not get a COVID-19 vaccine, 76% say concern about side effects is a major reason why they would definitely or probably not get it.”

“A large majority (72%) of those who would not get a COVID-19 vaccine also say a desire to know more about how well it would work is a major reason why they don’t currently plan to get a coronavirus vaccine,” added the PEW Research Center. “About three-quarters of Americans (77%) say it is at least somewhat likely that a vaccine for COVID-19 will be approved and used in the U.S. before it’s fully known whether it is safe and effective, including 36% who say this is very likely to happen.”

Pew also reports that “nearly eight-in-ten (78%) say their greater concern is that the vaccine approval process will move too fast, without fully establishing that it is safe and effective.”

Despite the institution finding that a majority of American’s concerns towards a vaccine had nothing to do with conspiratorial or political thought, on December 11th, Larsen took to Twitter to insult those who currently do not plan to take a vaccine and call for others to use social isolation as a way to peer pressure skeptics into taking the vaccine.

“Once the vaccine is in active use we’re going to need to make sure anti-vaxers and other numbskulls actually take it,” wrote Larsen. “And I think that’s going to mean making unvaccinated people social pariahs by not allowing them to attend sporting events, enter bars, restaurants, theaters, etc.”

Larsen’s call for public shaming was soon met with a wave of criticism, though the veteran comic book creator refused to back down from his pro-vaccination rallying cry.

In response to one user who facetiously suggested that “maybe we could make them wear a star too,” drawing a comparison to the ‘Yellow Badges’ Jewish peoples were required by law to wear within Nazi Germany, Larsen stated that “maybe you should get a deadly, preventable disease because some asshole decided to sit next to you in a crowded bar.”

“Simple solution, everyone who gets the shot gets a 666 tattoo on their forehead. Join the club!” said @Davyblue12, drawing on the imagery of the ‘Mark of the Beast’, as described in the Christian Book of Revelations.

“How about if everybody passes the driving test gets a driver’s license?” replied Larsen. “When I get vaccinated–I’d like a card saying I’ve been vaccinated, which I can show to prove that I’m less of a health risk to others upon entry to an event.”

When @KatyCrypt asked Larsen if he “kinda [hates] liberty, don’t you”, Larsen asserted “That’s the stupidest argument yet.”

“No, no, it’s fine if YOU carry they plague and drink at our bar, infecting others. I wouldn’t want to infringe on YOUR freedom,” said Larsen. “Is that how you run things in Idiotopia? No wonder thousands of Americans are dropping dead on a daily basis.”

Reporter Jon Miller using National Center for Health Statistics and CDC data claims that “US deaths this year are literally no worse than they’ve been for the last 10, and may even be on track go to DOWN.”

What do you make of Larsen’s call for public shaming? Let us know your thoughts on social media or in the comments down below!

