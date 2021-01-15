Disney And The LAPD Subpoenaed by Amber Heard For Information Related to Johnny Depp

Disney And The LAPD Subpoenaed by Amber Heard For Information Related to Johnny Depp

In an effort to bolster her defense against the defamation lawsuit brought against her by Johnny Depp, Amber Heard has subpoenaed both Disney and the Los Angeles Police Department for information on her ex-husband related to his allegedly uncouth behavior.

As first reported by Deadline, Heard is pressing not only for paperwork and details related to Depp’s activities during the “filming, including shooting and re-shooting, on Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales,” specifically the circumstances surrounding the actor’s suffering of his now infamous finger injury, but also wishes for Disney to provide a virtual deposition on the topic on February 18th.

The Aquaman star is also seeking “all information relating to documents and communications of any nature” on Depp and “incidents of drug or alcohol use (including suspected drug or alcohol use),” “any delays or tardiness caused by Mr. Depp,” “any incidents of violence or abuse by Mr. Depp,” “and any info on impute the actor had or ‘hiring, casting,’ and ‘disagreements with the writers, directors or producers with the filming, editing and/or release of Pirates 5.’”

Furthermore, Heard and her legal team are also asking that the entertainment conglomerate provide “all information relating to all documents and communications of any nature between Disney and Mr. Depp from January 1, 2018 through the present.”

Disney has not yet seen the subpoena, a spokesperson told Deadline.

In a separate subpoena, the actress’ legal team requested that the LAPD turn over “body cam footage” and “all documents and communications of any nature generated, sent or received relating to the 911 calls relating to the Eastern Columbia Building on May 21, 2016 relating to Ms. Heard.” This information would specifically refer to the alleged domestic violence incident at the pair’s then-shared home that was the focus of Heard’s initial claims of abuse and ultimately led the couple to split.

The LAPD is also being asked to deliver “all documents and communications of any nature with Mr. Depp, and/or any of Mr. Depp’s agents, attorneys or others acting on his behalf, from May 21, 2016 through the present,” with the actress and her team having declared that the agency has until February 8th to turn over the documentation.

Objecting to Heard’s initial subpoena to Disney, Depp filed an opposition on January 8th, stating that “Defendant’s motion is an inexcusable abuse of the discovery process, and is littered with false representations to the court,” as “Ms. Heard certified that she had met and conferred in good faith. That is false.”

“Ms. Heard claims that Mr. Depp ‘refused’ to provide full production or supplemental responses, is also false,” Depp and his legal team argued. “Ms. Heard asserts that Mr. Depp has refused to comply with this Court’s Orders and failed to produce documents, false as well.”

“In short,” the filing concluded, “Ms. Heard continues to burden this Court with frivolous, unnecessary motions that violate the Rules if the Virginia Supreme Court. Mr. Depp respectfully requests that the Court deny Ms. Heard’s latest motion and sanction her. Enough is enough.”

However, a footnote to the opposition explicitly notes that “Of course, no litigant can ever completely rule out the possibility that additional responsive documents might be discovered at a later date, and Mr. Depp appropriately reserves his right to produce after-discovered documents.”

These new subpoenas arrive just days after Heard was accused by Depp of lying about her donation of her $7 million divorce settlement to charity.

According to a letter from one of the charities she had publicly committed to donating to, Heard only verifiably provided $100,000 to the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.

In defense of her lack of donation, Heard’s attorney Elaine Charlson Bredehoft shifted blame for the money’s absence to Depp, stating “Amber has been delayed in that goal because Mr. Depp filed a lawsuit against her, and consequently, she has been forced to spend millions of dollars defending Mr. Depp’s false accusations against her.”

What do you make of Heard’s subpoenas? Let us know your thoughts on social media or in the comments down below!

