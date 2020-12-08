A new rumor claims that Tim Burton wants Johnny Depp for his upcoming Addams Family series.

Back in October, Deadline’s Justin Kroll reported that Burton was “looking to develop a new series focused on the famous clan.”

Kroll went on to write, “Sources tell Deadline that Burton is negotiating to executive produce and possibly direct all episodes of this new take on the franchise.”

At the time of Kroll’s reporting the show had not landed a distribution deal, but Kroll indicated that Netflix “is at the top of the list of landing the project.”

Deadline reported that the series is supposed to take place in the present and would specifically focus on Wednesday Addams’ viewpoint.

Now, a recent rumor from Small Screen and Edward Lauder reveals that Burton is looking at casting Johnny Depp for the role of Gomez Adams in the series.

Lauder reveals his source told him, “It’s full steam ahead on Netflix’s The Addams Family. Tim Burton wants Johnny Depp to play Gomez Addams. He thinks he would do the role justice.”

He then reveals a second source told him, “Depp is in talks to star as Gomez Addams in The Addams Family. It was Tim Burton’s idea. It seems as though Netflix are the ones who have to be convinced.”

Not only did Small Screen reveal that Depp is up for the role of Gomez Addams, but they also revealed that “there have also been rumors of Eva Green being in the show, possibly as Morticia Addams.”

If this rumor turns out to be true, it would be Depp’s first role since he played W. Eugene Smith in Minamata.

Although there is another rumor that Robert Downey Jr. wants Depp for a role in his Sherlock Holmes franchise.

That rumor came from The Express and declared that a source told them that “Bob wants Johnny on board, come hell or high water.”

Another source allegedly told the British publication, “Bob’s wife, Susan Downey, is a co-producer and like her husband, she has been a close friend of Johnny, his previous partner Vanessa and their two children for years. She shares Bob’s view that not only is Johnny a stellar talent but he also deserves a helping hand.”

Depp recently resigned from the Harry Potter spin-off franchise Fantastic Beasts at the request of Warner Bros.

Depp made the announcement on Instagram where he wrote, “In light of recent events, I would like make the following short statement. Firstly, I’d like to thank everybody who has gifted me with their support and loyalty.”

He then revealed Warner Bros. asked him to resign and that he has complied. Depp wrote, “Secondly, I wish to let you know that I have been asked to resign by Warner Bros. from my role as Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts and I have respected and agreed to that request.”

Depp then stated, “Finally, I wish to say this. The surreal judgement of the court in the U.K. will not change my fight to tell the truth and I confirm that I plan to appeal.”

“My resolve remains strong and I intend to prove that the allegations against me are false. My life and career will not be defined by this moment in time. Thank you for reading,” Depp concluded.

Depp does appear to have a strong relationship with Tim Burton as he has appeared in a number of films from the director.

Most recently the two collaborated on Dark Shadows in 2012 with Depp playing Barnabas Collins. Depp has also starred in Alice in Wonderland, Sweeney Todd; The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, Corpse Bride, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Sleepy Hollow, and Ed Wood.

The two first collaborated on Edward Scissorhands with Depp playing the titular character.

Do you want to see Depp play Gomez Addams in a TV series adaptation from Tim Burton?

