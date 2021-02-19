Star Trek And Young Justice Actress Marina Sirtis Says Texans Get What They Deserve

Star Trek: The Next Generation and Young Justice actress Marina Sirtis recently took to Twitter to declare Texans get what they deserve as they state reels from a horrific snow storm.

Weather.com reports that “at least 20 deaths are believed to be connected to the weather this week in Texas, in addition to at least 18 others in 11 different states.”

They also report that over 7 million Texans are currently under a boil water advisory. As of late Thursday afternoon over 350,000 homes and businesses were still without electricity. There were reported over 4 million outages on Tuesday and 2.5 million on Wednesday night.

Sirtis, who plays Deanna Troi on Star Trek, wrote on Twitter, “Don’t get me wrong, my heart bleeds for what Texans are going through right now but the mean girl in me says you get the government you deserve and they have voted Republican, across the board, for the last 20 years. #BetoForGovernor.”

She would then write in a follow-up, “People are suffering because of a total lack of preparedness by the Republicans in Texas. My words are not making these people suffer. The politicians are.”

One Twitter user SienneSage would respond to Sirtis saying, “No, but your words are generalizing a whole state and making us all seem like we all deserve to die because we ‘all’ voted republican. It would be like me saying that everyone who were affected in the CA wildfires should’ve ‘just no lived in CA and they wouldn’t be affected’.”

Sirtis responded to this tweet writing, “I love how you’re putting words into my mouth. Where did I say people deserve to die. I was making a point that the Republicans in the state legislature have screwed you royally for over 20 years. Thank you.”

More recently she wrote, “I reread my tweet to make sure I didn’t say the Texans deserve to die.”

What do you make of Sirtis’ comments?

