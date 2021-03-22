WarnerMedia Boss Ann Sarnoff Implies The SnyderVerse Ends With Justice League, DC Films Will Be More Woke In The Future

WarnerMedia CEO Ann Sarnoff recently sat down for a lengthy interview discussing the future of DC.

Speaking with Variety’s Brent Lang, Sarnoff heavily implied that Zack Snyder will not return for any more DC Films despite a fan campaign on Twitter to #RestoreTheSnyderVerse.

Lang asked Sarnoff, “The campaign for #ReleaseTheSnyderCut has moved into a new phase. It’s now #RestoreTheSnyderVerse. What’s your reaction to this new campaign?”

Sarnoff responded, “I appreciate that they love Zack’s work and we are very thankful for his many contributions to DC. We’re just so happy that he could bring his cut of the “Justice League” to life because that wasn’t in the plan until about a year ago. With that comes the completion of his trilogy.”

“We’re very happy we’ve done this, but we’re very excited about the plans we have for all the multi-dimensional DC characters that are being developed right now,” she added.

While she doesn’t directly say there are no more plans for the SnyderVerse it is most definitely heavily implied. She did flat out say there are no plans for an Ayer Cut of Suicide Squad.

Sarnoff stated, “We won’t be developing David Ayer’s cut.”

As for what direction Sarnoff plans to take DC Films, she made it clear, she’s steering it to the land of woke and box office failure as seen with the recent reboots of Charlie’s Angels, Ghostbusters, and Terminator.

Lang asked, “Looking at the DC slate, there seems to be an emphasis on creating opportunities for diverse creators and and characters. You’ve got a Latino superhero movie with “Blue Beetle,” Sasha Calle becoming the first Latinx actress to portray Supergirl, and Ta-Nehisi Coates writing a Superman movie. Is there a concerted effort to take the brand in a more inclusive direction?”

Sarnoff replied, “It’s super important to me and it’s in line with what we want to do. We want to branch out and let creators interpret parts of the universe in unique and special ways.”

She then revealed her excitement for reparations advocate Ta-Nehisi Coates to write Superman, “Ta-Nehisi working on Superman is incredibly exciting, I can’t wait to see what he comes up with, and [director] Andy Muschietti on “The Flash” or Patty Jenkins. Matt Reeves just finished filming “The Batman” against the odds of COVID.”

On Reeves’ Batman she specifically stated, “We’re so excited to finish that movie and have people see it, because Matt’s take on Batman is different than other takes. Even familiar characters have lots of possibilities.”

Sarnoff would elaborate on the future of DC when answering a question about possible superhero saturation.

She stated, “One of the reasons, I’m excited about our strategy going forward is it is multidimensional. We’re not just serving the same fanbase with the same creative vision, we’re trying to expand it.”

“Not every fan has to love every piece of what we’re doing, but we’re putting out more tentacles to be able to reach people with different stories on different platforms, so there isn’t fatigue. It’s not just the same cadence. We’re going to mix things up,” she continued.

Sarnoff then stated, “We’ll have a slate of DC movies but it will be richer and more multi-dimensional with a broader array of characters. That will help reduce the fatigue, because you’ll see a whole story about the Flash and then you’ll see sequels like “Aquaman 2,” or new takes on Superman, or Shazam which plays to a family audience.”

She concluded, “There would be fatigue if we stayed on a more singular path, but because we are broadening, we’ll have much more potential to grow the franchise across various demos and various types of fans.”

What do you make of Sarnoff’s statements about the future of DC Films? What do you make of this proposed vision?

