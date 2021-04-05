Spanish Dub Voice Actor For Tobey Maguire Seemingly Confirms Actor’s Appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home

As rumors continue to swirl surrounding a possible exploration of the multiverse in Spider-Man: No Way Home, the Spanish dub voice actor for actor Tobey Maguire, Roger Pera, has apparently confirmed that the former Spider-Man will appear in the webslinger’s third entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

On April 4th, Pera appeared on a livestream hosted by the El Sótando Del Planet (The Basement of the Planet) YouTube channel to discuss his role as the Spanish dub actor for Jared Leto’s Joker in Zack Snyder’s recently released cut of Justice League.

At one point in the conversation, unsurprisingly due to his aforementioned role as Maguire’s regular Spanish dub voice, ESDP director Juan Carlos Hernández eventually turned to ask Pera if he “had to dub an upcoming Spider-Man movie”, prompting a seeming confirmation from the voice actor himself.

“Whenever I log on to Instagram I love it, I love dubbing, and I get a lot of questions about dubbing, but the top question is [about me dubbing Spider-Man in No Way Home],” replied Pera. “Because, well, I’m usually in touch with all the top ranks at the majors, like Warner and Sony.”

However, Pera would then note that there was “a moment where I went ‘this [crossover] is fake, this probably won’t fly’,” before confirming, “Yeah, we did it, and it flew. I don’t know when it’s gonna be out, but yeah, we’re gonna dub it.”

The original video was deleted, edited and re-upload, but here is the source. pic.twitter.com/tcQz73BmE0 — Sebastian Puerta (@cebapuerta) April 5, 2021

Curiously, after this moment in ESDP’s livestream began to gain traction among Spanish-speaking social media users, the channel took down the video, only to reupload it with Pera’s comments about playing Spider-Man removed from the replay.

As of writing, neither Sony, nor Marvel, nor Disney, have commented on Pera’s apparent confirmation of Maguire’s appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

What do you make of Pera’s comments? Let us know your thoughts on social media or in the comments down below!