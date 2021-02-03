Spider-Man 3 Rumor Claims Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch Will Appear

A new Spider-Man 3 rumor claims that Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch will appear in the film.

This latest rumor comes after months of rumors that pretty much everybody and their mother will show up in the third Spider-Man film starring Tom Holland and Zendaya.

Those rumors included Daredevil, Alfred Molina as Doctor Octopus, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield returning as their versions of Peter Parker, Emma Stone returning to play Gwen Stacy, Kraven the Hunter, and even Scorpion.

There’s also rumors about Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange, Kirsten Dunst’s Mary Jane Watson, and even Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin showing up.

Now, this new rumor from Edward Lauder at Small Screen claims Olsen’s Scarlet Witch will also be appearing in the film.

Lauder reports that a source told him, “Elizabeth Olsen will shoot some scenes for Spider-Man 3 as Wanda Maximoff.”

The source added, “Her scenes will have to do primarily with the Multiverse, and she will interact with Tom Holland’s Spidey in the movie.”

Interestingly enough, Olsen was recently asked if her Scarlet Witch character would show up in Spider-Man 3.

Olsen spoke with Roman Kemp on the Capital Breakfast show. She was asked, “Would you be up for being in Spider-Man? Could we see you in Spider-Man?”

The WandaVision actress responded, “I assume you might if everyone’s in it. But I haven’t showed up to that party quite yet, I don’t think.”

While Olsen certainly entertained the idea of showing up in Spider-Man 3, she’s still focused on WandaVision currently.

Speaking with TV Line, she teased the show will have a similar moment to Luke Skywalker’s appearance on The Mandalorian in the season finale.

TV Line reports Olsen was asked if WandaVision has something similar in store to Skywalker’s return to which she responded with a quick, “Yes.”

Olsen then elaborated, ““I’m really excited” for viewers to see what (or who) is coming.”

WandaVision showrunner Jac Schaeffer added, “I encourage all fans to settle in, because there’s more coming.”

What do you think about Elizabeth Olsen showing up as Scarlet Witch in the Spider-Man 3 film? Is Marvel overextending themselves with Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness and Spider-Man 3? Or are these rumors completely blown out of proportion?

