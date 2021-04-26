Gina Carano shared a video of her knocking down a number of targets using a modified Sig Sauer with fellow actress and instructor Tetiana Gaidar.
Carano posted the video to Instagram, where she stated, “This was the first time I ever shot this gun. Felt much safer than any gun I’ve ever held.”
She added, “Thank you Taran Tactical and Tetiana Gaidar for having me! Looking forward to doing it again soon.”
As for what type of weapon she’s firing, Taran Tactical also shared the video to their Instagram.
They wrote, “Gina Carano training with Tetiana Gaidar for her first time ever shooting the TTI Sig Sauer MPX.”
The firearm appears to be the JW3 TTI MPX that is currently sold on Taran Tactical’s website. Although the site claims it is out of stock and it takes 20 to 30 weeks to build.
Their website claims the weapon is the “softest, flattest shooting carbine on the planet.”
Here’s what comes with their custom build:
- Sig Sauer MPX
- IonBonded Bolt Carrier Group
- HIPERFIRE 24 REFLEX with Trigger Job (Formerly HIPERFIRE 243G)
- Lancer 16 Inch Carbon Fiber Rail with TTI Grand Master Grip Texture
- TTI Ultimate MPX Magwell
- Crimson Trace M206 Green Laser
- Trijicon MRO with Low Mount
- TTI Stock Adapter
- BCM Carbine Buffer Tube
- BCM Castle Nut
- VLTOR EMOD Pinned Stock
- Magpul Miad Grip
- Exile Machine Grip Fin
- 2 10 Round Magazines
- Cheek-EEZ
- Taccom 3g MPX Muzzle Brake
- QD and BCM 3 Inch Rail Section Installed
Carano isn’t the only celebrity to fire the weapon.
While training for John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, Keanu Reeves also appears to have fired the weapon.
Take a look.
Halle Berry would also show off her firearm skills training for John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum as well.
Back in February, Taran Tactical shared a video of Kevin Hart practicing for his upcoming role in Borderlands.
What do you make of Carano’s shooting skills?