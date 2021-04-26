Watch Gina Carano Effortlessly Knock Down Some Targets With A Sig Sauer

Watch Gina Carano Effortlessly Knock Down Some Targets With A Sig Sauer

Gina Carano shared a video of her knocking down a number of targets using a modified Sig Sauer with fellow actress and instructor Tetiana Gaidar.

Carano posted the video to Instagram, where she stated, “This was the first time I ever shot this gun. Felt much safer than any gun I’ve ever held.”

She added, “Thank you Taran Tactical and Tetiana Gaidar for having me! Looking forward to doing it again soon.”

As for what type of weapon she’s firing, Taran Tactical also shared the video to their Instagram.

They wrote, “Gina Carano training with Tetiana Gaidar for her first time ever shooting the TTI Sig Sauer MPX.”

The firearm appears to be the JW3 TTI MPX that is currently sold on Taran Tactical’s website. Although the site claims it is out of stock and it takes 20 to 30 weeks to build.

Their website claims the weapon is the “softest, flattest shooting carbine on the planet.”

Here’s what comes with their custom build:

Sig Sauer MPX

IonBonded Bolt Carrier Group

HIPERFIRE 24 REFLEX with Trigger Job (Formerly HIPERFIRE 243G)

Lancer 16 Inch Carbon Fiber Rail with TTI Grand Master Grip Texture

TTI Ultimate MPX Magwell

Crimson Trace M206 Green Laser

Trijicon MRO with Low Mount

TTI Stock Adapter

BCM Carbine Buffer Tube

BCM Castle Nut

VLTOR EMOD Pinned Stock

Magpul Miad Grip

Exile Machine Grip Fin

2 10 Round Magazines

Cheek-EEZ

Taccom 3g MPX Muzzle Brake

QD and BCM 3 Inch Rail Section Installed

Carano isn’t the only celebrity to fire the weapon.

While training for John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, Keanu Reeves also appears to have fired the weapon.

Take a look.

Halle Berry would also show off her firearm skills training for John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum as well.

Related: Here’s What Kevin Hart Could Look Like As Borderland’s Roland

Back in February, Taran Tactical shared a video of Kevin Hart practicing for his upcoming role in Borderlands.

What do you make of Carano’s shooting skills?