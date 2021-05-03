Kevin Feige Says Doctor Strange Cut From WandaVision Because He’s White And Male

Kevin Feige Says Doctor Strange Cut From WandaVision Because He’s White And Male

Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige confirmed that Doctor Strange was cut from the recent Disney+ season of WandaVision because he’s white and a male.

According to MovieWeb, Feige spoke with Brian Hiatt for Rolling Stone about WandaVision and Marvel Studios initial plans to include Doctor Strange in the show.

Apparently, Doctor Strange was supposed to be communicating with Wanda via the commercials that were seen throughout the show like the Toast Mate seen in episode one and the Strücker Watch seen in episode two.

However, Strange was cut from the show and Feige explained why.

He stated, “Some people might say, ‘Oh, it would’ve been so cool to see Doctor Strange. But It would have taken away from Wanda.”

“We didn’t want the end of the show to be commoditized to go to the next movie – here’s the white guy, ‘Let me show you how power works,'” he added.

Not only was Strange cut from WandaVision, but apparently it meant they had to rewrite Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness too.

Feige described their creative process, “[A] wonderful combination of very dedicated coordination, chaos. Chaos magic.”

This is just another piece of evidence that Marvel Studios has lost its way and they are embracing identity politics.

And as I’ve stated previously, when you embrace identity politics, it becomes the sole thing you focus on, and you can no longer tell competent stories.

It’s clear WandaVision proves that point. It’s a muddled mess of a show.

Not only do Feige’s comments confirm the company is embracing identity politics, but his comment is extremely hypocritical given how the studio is famous for their end credit scenes that tease forthcoming movies. It’s almost like those are specifically made to commoditize the next movies.

For example, they teased Captain Marvel at the end of Avengers: Infinity War implying that movie goers will need to see Captain Marvel to figure out how she will figure into Avengers: Endgame and if she would be important to that film.

It worked marvelously as Captain Marvel grossed $1.129 billion at the global box office with $426.8 million at the domestic office.

As for the idea of a white guy training another superhero, that’s exactly what they did with Spider-Man. Unlike in the comics, where Spider-Man is predominantly shown as a self-made man, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he receives significant support and training from Iron Man. Iron Man even teaches him how to better use his abilities and gives him technology that allows him to create better suits.

Not only that, but the idea that Doctor Strange can’t help Wanda out because he’s white and a man is completely and utterly ridiculous.

First off, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe Doctor Strange is trained by the Ancient One, who is played by Tilda Swinton, a white woman of Celtic origin. In fact, much of the Doctor Strange movie is him receiving training and guidance from the Ancient One about how to master magic and become the next Sorcerer Supreme.

And speaking of the Sorcerer Supreme, that’s who Doctor Strange is and it’s his job as the Sorcerer Supreme to protect the multiverse specifically from mystical threats as Wong explained in the film.

He stated, “The Ancient One is the latest in a long line of Sorcerers Supreme going back thousands of years to the father of the mystic arts, the mighty Agamotto.”

“Agamotto built three Sanctums in places of power where great cities now stand…Together the Sanctums generate a protective shield around our world,” he adds.

Specifically they protect from “other dimensional beings that threaten our universe.”

Given he becomes the guardian of the New York sanctum it would make sense that he would investigate or at least be peripherally involved in what Wanda was up to in New Jersey. At the very least, he would have tasked Wong or another sorcerer to investigate.

Even more so since, Feige announced that WandaVision would lead into Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness back at San Diego Comic Con in 2019.

He stated, “The events that you will see Wanda go through in the WandaVision epic series will be reflected and tied directly into Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.”

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is about to be as dead as Star Wars. And all they are going to be doing from here on out is beating it to death with wokeness and identity politics.