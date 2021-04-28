Tim Pool Explains Why He Thinks Disney’s The Falcon And The Winter Solider Is Anti-Woke

YouTuber Tim Pool recently claimed that Disney and Marvel’s The Falcon and The Winter Soldier show is anti-woke.

Pool posted to Twitter, “The Falcon And The Winter Soldier is Anti-Woke and woke leftists are pissed.”

He added, “they now realize its a show about a black man beating antifa with the American Flag.”

In a follow-up tweet he wrote, “the replies from woke leftists proves my point. The show is about open borders leftists engaging in terror to maintain open borders.”

Pool added, “Sam rejects wokeness and becomes Captain America and beats antifa with the shield. Even US Agent is a good guy in the show.”

Pool previously made similar claims in a video uploaded to his Timcast IRL channel on April 24th.

In the video, Pool explains, “If I could offer you up, all of you guys listening, a TV show where a guy takes an American flag and brutally beats Antifa and he rejects a bunch of woke ideas. He’s repeatedly told by people about how that you shouldn’t wave that flag, that’s the white man’s flag, and that you gotta understand.”

He adds, “So you have this black man who says, ‘Nah I like the flag,’ and he picks it up and then there are these people who are like, ‘We should have open borders and we’re gonna smash the flag,’ and then he just beats them with it.”

Pool then asks, “Would that be a show conservatives would want to watch? It’s The Falcon and The Winter Soldier.”

Later in the video, Pool would elaborate, “I’m seeing a lot of people tell me I’m wrong because I said the show’s not woke. I’m like it’s not woke, give it a chance. It’s actually my…it’s actually fairly centrist, it addresses issues of race.”

He continued, “I’m going to spoil the show for those who haven’t seen the finale. Because the finale came out and I was so excited watching a dude reject wokeness, pick up the American flag, and beat Antifa with it. I mean that like I don’t literally like Antifa getting beaten.”

“The bad guys are called Flag-Smashers. They want open borders. They are terrorists that kill people. They think that might makes right and because they have super strength, they are allowed to kill whoever they want,” says Pool.

He then specifically points to an action taken by Karli Morgenthau the Flag-Smashers leader, “There is a soldier with PTSD. He watches his best friend, who is a black man get killed, and she says, ‘His life doesn’t matter.’ That’s an amazing indictment of these fake woke Antifa, who would use someone for political points if they could get ahead and then literally tell you to your face they don’t matter.”

Pool then explains Sam Wilson’s decision to become Captain America, “Anthony Mackie plays a black man, who questions whether or not he should wear the American flag, and ultimately decided to do it. And they even show a scene where there is another black man who says, ‘No self-respecting black man would wear that shield.’ And Anthony Mackie says, ‘I know there’s people who would be mad at me for wearing this’ but he wants to fight for this country. And he’ll be damned if someone tells him he can’t do it. And then he’s literally wearing the American flag chasing down open borders extremists.”

“There’s definitely a message about racism being bad, but it sounds like a more classically liberal or conservative statement about why racism is bad,” Pool concludes.

However, he does admit there are certain elements of the show that are woke. He says, “I certainly think there’s elements that people could call woke, but I wonder if what a lot of people…I did say, I tweeted it was getting too woke. And it was after this point a car pulls up, a squad car pulls up, and you got Falcon and Bucky Barnes, a white guy and a black guy and it was this very stereotypically racist moment where the cops were like, ‘Sir, are you all right’ to the white dude.”

Pool did indeed tweet back on April 10th, “The Wokeness in Falcon and Winter Soldier is starting to get too thick for it to be enjoyable.”

But Pool would also claim the show has a very nationalist message as well. He pointed to one scene in the show saying, “He had a little kid tell him, he’s walking down the street a little kid goes, ‘It’s black Falcon.’ And he goes, ‘Nah, I’m just Falcon.’ And the kid goes, ‘No, my Dad says you are black Falcon.’ ‘I’m just the Falcon.’ And I’m like you are just the Falcon. Like your race is not relevant to you being a superhero is awesome.”

He continued, “And when he decided to defy people in this black community who said, ‘You think you can come in here because you have that white man’s shield.’ And he’s like, ‘But I liked that guy. He was cool. He was my friend.’ He was like, ‘Steve Rogers didn’t do this to you.’ And then he decides to wear the American flag, representing the country.”

Pool then even claimed Wilson’s decision was Trumpian. He stated, “For every reason he felt like he was wronged by this country, or didn’t fight for him, for everyone telling him that America was bad and doesn’t represent him, and hates him, he still believed in this country. It’s like hardcore nationalist. It’s almost Trumpian in a way.”

While Pool made these comments on Timcast IRL, he also made most of them on Twitter as well.

In a thread on April 23rd, Pool wrote, “The Falcon becomes Captain America and then uses a shield styled like the American Flag to beat up open borders antifa types. It doesn’t seem all that woke to men.”

He added, “a soldier with PTSD watches his best friend die at the hands of the open borders antifa type. She tells him that his friends life, a black man, didn’t matter, shes just out for her political goals.”

Pool adds, “at one point Falcon says ‘im not black falcon, its just falcon.'”

In the next tweet, he wrote, “theres alot in this show that is fairly anti woke imo”

He concluded the thread writing, “im loving it, the antifa people are begging Falcon not to buy into the nationalist bullshit but he decides to wear the american flag instead.”

He adds, “even after hes told by a black super soldier that no self respecting black man would be captain america.”

Pool’s analysis of the show is radically different from YouTuber and Rabbi Tzvi Lebetkin who described who described it as “insidiously evil” and that it is “openly racist propaganda.”

However, Lebetkin’s analysis was done before the show aired it’s final episode.

What do you make of Tim Pool’s analysis of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier?