RazörFist Endorses Arktoons As Four New Series Are Added

YouTube personality RazörFist endorsed the newly launched digital comics platform Arktoons as the site added four new series on Monday, May 3rd.

Arktoons is a free-to-view digital comics platform that allows readers to view comics in a top down format similar to Webtoons. It can be found at Arkhaven.com.

The site, while free-to-view, does have a subscription offering with plans ranging from $5 to $50. It does not feature ads and according to the site’s Lead Editor Vox Day it has no plans to ever feature ads.

As for RazörFist’s endorsement, the YouTuber tweeted, “I just clicked on one of the Arkstoons comics, and it opened with a Rand quote about socialism, followed by a complete worldwide death toll of every Communist dictator.”

He added, “I do believe I found the right publisher. Arkhaven.com.”

The comic in question is from Brazilian publisher Super Prumo’s The Hammer of Freedom.

The quote from Rand reads, “There is no difference between communism and socialism, except in the means of achieving the same ultimate end: communism proposes to enslave men by force, socialism by vote. It’s merely the difference between murder and suicide.”

As for the death counts, as you can see below, it features images of communist dictators like China’s Mao Tse-Tung on a poster with their death count below their headshot.

Other dictators include Joseph Stalin, Pol Pot, Fidel Castro, and Nicolas Maduro. The Hammer of Freedom is currently the most popular series on the platform with the first episode being viewed by over 4,500 people. The series will release a new episode on Wednesday.

While The Hammer of Freedom might be Arktoons’ most read series, the platform rolled out four new challengers today including Cosmic Warrior, Big Bear’s Big Comic, Gun Ghoul, and Chuck Dixon Presents: War Stories.

Cosmic Warrior

A peaceful alien people are in dire need of a champion. Two species have shared custody of their world for centuries, resolving their disputes through lethal trials of combat in a sacred arena.

But a great prophecy predicts that an outsider will one day arrive and upset the balance of power of the world. The evil Phobos will do anything–including kill every visitor to the planet–to stop the prophecy from coming true.

Captain Daniel Sawyer is the man who has been chosen as the Jolan champion. Can he save their world… and live to tell the tale?

Gun Ghoul

Someone – or something – is taking out the crime lords of Chicago. Agent Justice of the FBI is on the case.

She is a Meta Prime, with the ability to see into the past. But not even her ability to see what happened allows her to explain the impossible. And the FBI is not the only agency that is interested in learning more about the new player in town.

In their search for the mysterious killer who is wreaking havoc on the crime lords of Chicago, Agent Justice of the FBI and Detective Callahan of the Chicago Police Department discover the killer’s next target, only to find themselves face-to-face with a ruthless, relentless creature that is more than human.

Big Bear’s Big Comic

A big comic about the Big Bear, Owen Benjamin.

Chuck Dixon Presents: War

The grim and the valorous are presented in four-color glory, culled from the pages of the fightin’est comic books ever produced and drafted into service by comic book warrior Chuck Dixon.

The series begins with “Show Them How To Die” from Standard Comics.

What’s your favorite Arktoons series so far? Which of these four new ones do you plan on checking out?