Geekosity’s Mikey Sutton Suggests That “The Clues To The Snyderverse Being Restored Are In Plain Sight”

Nothing is over til it’s over. The Snyderverse isn’t dead, just asleep, barring an official announcement to the contrary by Warner Bros.

To that end, Geekosity offers reasons why we should be optimistic that the bell won’t toll on the DCEU as we know it anytime soon.

The main reason involves a change at the executive level, as WB Pictures Group chairman Toby Emmerich could be on his way out a year from now and is reportedly already engaging in negotiation tactics.

Citing The Hollywood Reporter, Mikey Sutton shared that infamous mogul David Geffen contacted Netflix on Emmerich’s behalf to “gain leverage in a future negotiation with Warners.”

Sutton explains this is called “The Takeaway” and is a method of looking like you’re weighing your options. Should there be writing on the wall, WB may try to keep Emmerich if other firms issue a bid for him.

The Geekosity Editor-In-Chief adds that this could be a sign Emmerich has “the nuclear codes” and that his departure may lead to a certain house of cards collapsing.

Furthermore, on the narrative end of DC Films, we have the incorporation of the Multiverse, which would not cut into Snyder’s cinematic territory even if Andy Muschetti’s upcoming The Flash wipes the slate of canon clean. At most, the film would reset some pieces of the DCEU while maintaining Snyder’s Earth with most of its characters, whether they’re in use or not.

The Kal-El in J.J. Abrams and Ta-Nehisi Coates’s Superman movie – who’s from another part of the Multiverse – isn’t replacing Henry Cavill. In short, says Sutton, “Cavill is safe” in a way Walter Hamada’s gamble with The Flash isn’t.

However, The Superman reboot isn’t guaranteed to be a hit. What if it fails? In all likelihood, they’d go back to the drawing board and maybe groveling to Snyder’s doorstep.

What’s more, with Snyder’s new Netflix movie Army of the Dead just a few days out from release, AT&T – WB’s parent company and a driving force behind the completion of The Snyder Cut – will be paying close attention to how it performs.

Warner might consider the Snyderverse dead in the boardroom and in the trades, but Sutton thinks it’s more applicable to say things are on ice, similar to the situation between Disney and Sony when it came to Spider-Man. They won’t leave money on the table – or at least, AT&T won’t allow them to.

That said, restoring the Snyderverse won’t be instantaneous. Sutton concludes it will happen but in “brick by brick” stages.

If that sounds good to you, dear and patient fans, drop a comment below to tell us your thoughts on the odds for or against the Snyderverse.