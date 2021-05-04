Rumor: Black Adam Star Dwayne Johnson Isn’t Allowed to Talk About the Snyderverse

It could be getting harder for Dwayne Johnson to champion the DC Extended Universe set forth by Batman v Superman, which he is allegedly keen on keeping afloat.

In an in-depth scoop about the future of the Snyderverse post-Snyder Cut – if there even is one – Small Screen claims the Black Adam star is under pressure to not talk about Zack Snyder’s DC film continuity.

And it’s telling that Johnson largely hasn’t, not in interviews and not on social media. The reason is, according to Small Screen, WarnerMedia issued a company-wide gag order for Zack Snyder’s Justice League and the Snyderverse.

This applies to the under contract actor and one-time wrestler who reportedly is quietly a fan of both. “Dwayne Johnson is a fan of the Snyder Cut, but because he’s a producer on Black Adam, he too isn’t allowed to discuss or mention the SnyderVerse in any way whatsoever,” Small Screen’s source said.

They add, “He also signed a contract with WB to promote Black Adam across all his social media accounts, which means he’s banned from saying anything about the SnyderVerse online.”

If true, this is quite a shift. Prior news and rumors contend Johnson was lobbying Warner to hold onto the characters and canon because he wanted Black Adam to eventually fight Henry Cavill’s Superman and the Justice League.

According to Geekosity, he wants this over the new Multiverse agenda. “The Rock has little interest in Walter Hamada’s multiverse,” wrote Mikey Sutton. “His dream was to be [on screen] with Henry Cavill, Ben Affleck, and Gal Gadot. That Trinity. Snyder’s continuity.”

During DC FanDome last August, it seemed like they were headed in that direction as Johnson teased the ruler of Kahndaq and the Man of Steel will either work together or trade blows. The likelihood of this is high since Johnson and Henry Cavill share the same management.

In the best-case scenario, Warner may allow Johnson to use or reference the Snyderverse in his films, which could take place on another Earth, while they reboot everything else.

After all, Black Adam ties in with Shazam! and the David Sandberg film is clearly set within Snyder’s DCEU, judging by the presence of Superman and Freddie Freeman’s collection of superhero stuff.

Black Adam is currently filming in Georgia. Tell us what you think of this rumor below.