New Survey Shows Japanese Audiences Want Hollywood To Stay Away From Anime

The results of a recent survey conducted among Japanese audiences has revealed that a significant number of respondents want Hollywood to stop adapting anime and manga for the silver screen.

Conducted by Japanese video streaming guide 1Screen, the survey asked “1,000 men and women in their teens to 60s nationwide” a simple question: “What anime / manga would you like to see live-action in Hollywood in the future?”

In response, nearly half of those surveyed (456) answered ‘none’.

According to a machine translation of the survey’s coverage by Japanese pop culture outlet Kai-You, respondents who answered ‘none’ did so for a number of reasons including the belief that “animation should be as it is”, a fear that a typical Hollywood adaptation would “destroy the world view” of a given series, and “because the dream is likely to break if it is made into a live-action film”.

Of course, the survey was not without its supportive respondents. Following the understandably negative top response, the most popular answers were Demon Slayer (Kimetsu no Yaiba) with 60 votes, Attack on Titan (Shingeki no Kyojin) with 48 votes, and Jujutsu Kaisen with 34 votes.

These series appear to have ranked out of a desire to see their stories brought to life through the use of Hollywood special effects and production values, with one fan who voted for Jujutsu Kaisen even stating that he wanted to see the series’ action scenes “reproduced like a Marvel movie”.

The full results of the survey can be seen below. Notably, One Piece, Mobile Suit Gundam, and Yu Yu Hakusho were excluded from the survey as answers due to the fact that all three series currently have live-action adaptations in development at Netflix:

1st place: “None” (456 votes)

2nd place: “Kimetsu no Yaiba” (60 votes)

3rd place: “Attack On Titan” (48 votes)

4th place: “Jujutsu Kaisen” (34 votes)

5th place: “NARUTO” (24 votes)

6th place: “Detective Conan” (18 votes)

7th place: Three-way tie between “SLAM DUNK”, “JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure”, and “My Hero Academia” (15 votes)

10th place: “HUNTER x HUNTER” (14 votes)

11th place: Tie between “The Promised Neverland” and “Haikyu” (10 votes)

13th place: Three-way tie between “One Punch Man”, “BLEACH”, and “Neon Genesis Evangelion”(8 votes)

16th place: “Dragon Ball” (7 votes)

17th place: “Crayon Shin-chan” (6 votes)

18th place: “Lupin III” (6 votes)

19th place: Three-way tie between “Fist of the North Star”, “Kingom”, and “The Prince of Tennis” (5 votes)

Runner-up: “Fullmetal Alchemist” (4 votes)

Runner-up: “Bishoujo Senshi Sailor Moon” (4 votes)

Runner-up: “The Heroic Legend of Arslan” (4 votes)

Runner-up: “Nausicaa of the Valley of the Wind” (4 votes)

Runner-up: “Dr. Stone” (4 votes)

Given how every Hollywood adaptation of a Japanese manga has disrespected and butchered the source material, save for Robert Rodriguez’s Alita: Battle Angel (and arguably the Wachowski sisters’ Speed Racer), these results are, to say the least, unsurprising.

What do you make of the results of this survey?