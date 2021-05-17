Matthew McConaughey Shares Picture Of Himself Wearing A Mask In The Middle Of Nowhere, Twitter Immediately Roasts Him For It

Matthew McConaughey Shares Picture Of Himself Wearing A Mask In The Middle Of Nowhere, Twitter Immediately Roasts Him For It

Matthew McConaughey, the Hollywood actor known for appearing in such blockbusters as Interstellar and The Wolf of Wall Street and winning an Academy Award for his role in Dallas Buyers Club, has taken to social media to virtue signal with his use of a mask to his nearly 3 million followers on Twitter.

The tweet itself is inoffensive, featuring a picture of the actor standing in the desert alongside a caption that simply reads, “on a bridge, build more”.

What’s funny about this though, is the fact that in the picture, McConaughey can be seen wearing a face mask in order to be more protected against Covid-19 – even though he is literally standing alone in the middle of nowhere.

What’s even more interesting is the fact that the Academy Award winning actor posted his hike picture one day after the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) lifted its indoor and outdoor masks mandate for those who have been fully vaccinated.

To be completely fair, McConaughey isn’t really promoting the use of face masks in this particular tweet — at least, not explicitly. That being said, this wouldn’t be the first time that he’s done this kind of virtue signalling, as he has used his influence to promote wearing face masks in the past.

For instance, last year on the Fourth of July, McConaughey shared a video on his Instagram in which he encouraged people to “wear the damn mask”.

More recently — just last month, to be more precise — the Interstellar actor interviewed Dr. Anthony Fauci during Walgreens and NBC’s “Roll Up Your Sleeves” vaccine special, which according to the official website, sought to “raise awareness and dispel concerns surrounding the COVID-19 vaccines.”

What McConaughey probably didn’t anticipate, however, was the storm of roast tweets that would follow his posting of the trek photo, many of which are very much worth taking a look.

Twitter user @flexmobstrength asked the actor, “Why do you need a mask on in the middle of nowhere?” Indeed, a fair question, since that is the question most of us are asked ourselves.

“Pretty sure you’re safe to take your mask off bud,” reads a comment by another user, @petelehrman, who similarly wondered what reason McConaughey had to wear a mask when he’s alone outdoors.

“With the mask on?? Really??” questioned @auldtoun, who also added a much needed facelpalm emoji. Twice.

“Dude , I admire you big time, but why in the hell are you wearing a mask out there???” asked @ShumtaeDax, another user who couldn’t grasp any possible reason the actor could have for wearing a face mask outdoors.

Another user added, “Mask ?? Really, come on …..”

“I don’t think this picture is going to help your campaign for governor of Texas,” the user expressed. “The message it conveys totally drowns out anything you might have consciously intended.”

Alright, alright, alright, just in case you’re out of the loop, allow me to bring you up to speed.

McConaughey has previously shown a deep interest in politics, to the point where, during an episode of Crime Stop Houston’s “The Balanced Voice” podcast, McConaugheythe even said that he has not ruled out the idea of running for governor of Texas.

“I’m looking into now again, what is my leadership role? ” explained the actor when asked about the possibility of running for governor. “Because I do think I have some things to teach and share, and what is my role? What’s my category in my next chapter of life that I’m going into?”

@Ryanstatefan8 implied that the actor was only putting on a show, asking “Why are you wearing a mask, alone in the middle of nowhere…” and conclusively asserting “Theater” to really drive home the point he was trying to convey.

Adding some common sense-based statistics, @dc_commiso commented, “100% you won’t catch covid out there” (and he’s 100% right).

@BrianSchlosser didn’t fixate on the mask, but he did call out another absurdity found in the actor’s tweet, stating ,”Um, Matt… you don’t build natural bridges. It’s important to me that you understand that.”

“Whoever that is, tell them about the new CDC guidelines,” read a somewhat sarcastic comment by @Flirtyflipper which pointed out that McConaughey’s face isn’t even visible from under his sunglasses, face mask, and bandana.

“You are outside, with no other people near you,” stated @KSHepburn, before, like many others, asking “Why are you wearing a mask?”

“A mask…in the middle of the nowhere?” asked @1993klee, adding “Who are you protecting yourself from…cancel culture?”, a snarky remark that may even end up becoming a reality should the actor ever become governor of Texas.

There are, of course, some who also showed support for McConaughey, as well as those who had decided to add politics into the mix. There aren’t that many of these types of comments, but they are still worth checking out.

Blue checkmark Ben Wear stated, “Been reading the comments. Amazing how masks trigger Trumpists,” further adding, “You’d think he was dangling his first born over the chasm.”

“People- it’s symbolism. He’s telling us to build more bridges. The mask is symbolic of a topic that we need to build a bridge on and meet in the middle,” wrote @SuzieQ_Carter, sharing how she chose to interpret the picture shared by McConaughey.

Alluding to the possibility of the actor running for governor of Texas, concerned Twitter user @KetchersidBill begged that “Matthew McConaughey go blue/Democrat not Republican, when you run for public office.”

He then added, “I’ll never vote for a Republican not ever especially after Jan 6th peace dude.”

“Not sure why everyone is commenting on the mask. I didn’t even notice the damn thing until I read the comments,” said @ChefboyRG7, who can be seen wearing a mask in their own profile picture.

What do you make of Matthew McConaughey’s picture? Do you think he’s really virtue signalling now that the CDC has lifted indoor and outdoor masks mandate for the people who have been fully vaccinated? Let us know in the comments section down below or on social media.