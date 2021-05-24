James Gunn Reveals That The Suicide Squad Will Feature Margot Robbie In The “Biggest” and “Coolest” Action Scene Of His Career

James Gunn Reveals That The Suicide Squad Will Feature Margot Robbie In The “Biggest” and “Coolest” Action Scene Of His Career

As hard to believe as it may seem, James Gunn says Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn will appear in what he calls the “biggest” and “coolest” scene of his career when The Suicide Squad drops later this year.

Related: Screen Rant Op-Ed Questions DC Comics’ Continuity Changes Made with Superboy in Suicide Squad

In an Associated Press article featuring interviews with the directors of the summer’s most anticipated movies, Gunn praised Robbie for her acting as the the real-world embodiment of Harley Quinn, while also letting it slip that she’ll star in a complex four-minute action scene bigger than anything the director has ever done before.

“And physically, she is a pure athlete and is able to do these stunts in such a graceful, magnificent, beautiful way,” Gunn said. “And so I wrote the biggest action scene I’ve ever done all around Harley, and it was so fun to create just on every level from working with the stunt guys all the way through to working with her.”

He added. “It’s probably my favorite four minutes of film I’ve ever shot before.”

Related: Suicide Squad Director James Gunn Tweets Support For Cancel Culture

Gunn later doubled down on his claim on Twitter after Screen Rant quoted him in their coverage, at which point he called the scene the “coolest” sequence he has ever done and noted that it was fun to shoot.

“This is true,” he said. “Not only the most fun I’ve ever had on set, and the most impressed I ever was with a performer, it’s probably the coolest action sequence I’ve ever shot.”

Related: Joe Manganiello Explains Why Deathstroke Solo Film and Part in The Suicide Squad Didn’t Pan Out

After all the hijinx of the Guardians of the Galaxy volumes, that’s saying something.

What’s in this scene is unknown, but we may have caught glimpses of it in the trailer in when it becomes clear Harley is able to bail herself out of a situation before her teammates can act.

On a related note, Gunn then turned his focus to the topic of who will die during the events of The Suicide Squad and, specifically, who in the cast knew ahead of time.

Gunn assured everyone in a quote tweet every that actor knew ahead of time if their respective character was penciled in for a visit from the Angel of Death.

“Anyone who was getting killed in The Suicide Squad knew it upon getting the script or for new actors upon being offered the role,” he answered when asked.

We don’t think Harley will be among the fallen by the time credits roll, but Gunn has made it clear in the past every character is fair game, so at this point, all bets are off.

The Suicide Squad premieres in theaters and on HBO Max on August 6th.

What do you make of Gunn’s declaration? Let us know your thoughts on social media or in the comments down below!