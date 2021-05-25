After his career tanked over multiple allegations of sexual misconduct, House of Cards actor Kevin Spacey is set to return to acting with a small role in the upcoming Italian crime drama L’uomo Che Disegnò Dio (The Man Who Drew God) by director Franco Nero.

According to the information reported by The Guardian, the film will follow the story of a man “who can draw people by listening to their voices, despite not being able to see and is wrongly accused of sexually abusing children,” with Spacey playing a police officer who’s in charge of the investigation.

“I’m very happy Kevin agreed to participate in my film. I consider him a great actor and I can’t wait to start the movie,” Nero told ABC News on Sunday. However, the news outlet also revealed that Spacey has not made any comments in regards to his participation in Nero’s crime drama.

As mentioned above, Spacey’s career took a nose dive beginning when he was first accused of harassment and sexual assault in 2017, thus marking L’uomo Che Disegnò Dio as the first project featuring the actor to be released since 2018’s Billionaire Boys Club.

However, it is not the only film to be completed since then, as the Spacey-led Gore Vidal biopic, Gore, was finished prior to the surfacing of the accusations around the actor. Notably, both L’uomo Che Disegnò Dio and Gore were rather small, independent productions.

Around the time the accusations against Spacey began to become public, ABC news reported that over 20 anonymous young men over a period of 18 years had come forward claiming to have been sexually abused by Spacey when he worked at the Old Vic theatre in London between 1995 and 2013, with the first official accusationbeing made by Star Trek: Discovery actor Anthony Rapp in October of 2017.

But things took a dark turn a few months after the allegations began to surface when one of the actor’s accusers, Linda Culkin, died after being struck by a vehicle in February of 2018, the first of three total Spacey accusers to meet a mysterious death during the course of the scandalous proceedings. RadarOnline even reported that a murder probe was opened into Culkin’s death.

The Hollywood Reporter also noted that an anonymous massage therapist who had similarly accused Spacey of sexual assault eventually became the second of his accusers to meet an untimely death, passing away in September 2018 just one month after the involved parties “agreed to plans for the lawsuit that would involve discovery as well as a 7 to 11 day trial.”

The Hollywood Reporter also broke the news that Ari Behn, the Norwegian author and ex-husband of Princess Martha Louise of Norway who accused Spacey of groping him at a concert, committed suicide on Christmas Day, 2019.

Even more aggravating is the fact that Behn’s death came only a few days after Spacey uploaded a rather ominous video to his YouTube channel titled ‘KTWK’ (Kill Them With Kindness), which featured an ominous Christmas message delivered by the actor as Frank Underwood, his character from Netflix’s critically acclaimed House of Cards.

In fact, ever since the allegations against Spacey were made, the actor has only been seen either in court or in those disturbing videos he has been uploading to YouTube, in which it is difficult to truly discern whether or not he’s only ‘playing a character’.

In regard to the accusations of sexual misconduct, Deadline has reported that Scotland Yard has handed over its findings into the allegations made against Spacey to state prosecutors, speculating that it may only be a matter of time before the actor finds himself in yet another legal issue and asserting that it is now up to the Crown Prosecution Service to act on said findings.

While Spacey will not be the star of this upcoming crime drama, it will be interesting to see what reaction the audience will have to his cameo in Nero’s upcoming film once it gets released.

What do you make of Spacey’s bold new move to make his acting comeback in Nero’s upcoming crime drama? Let us know in the comments section down below or on social media!